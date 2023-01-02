Bills Safety Damar Hamlin in Critical Care After Collapsing, Getting CPR

The sports world stopped during a Monday Night Football game when Buffalo Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin was given CPR in the first half and players from both the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals stopped to take a moment to hope he was OK.

The game got postponed after an hour's wait, and the status of Hamlin remained unknown.

Things started looking more bleak, though.

"I think people are aware that people know we are done watching football tonight," ESPN's Joe Buck said as play was postponed by the NFL. "I'm sick to my stomach."

Hamlin collapsed on the field during the first quarter Monday night in Cincinnati. The event happened after he tackled Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins during a crucial game, which took an immediate backseat after the medical emergency Monday night.

Hamlin received treatment for an apparent life-threatening injury during the game. He was given CPR and administered oxygen on the field for nearly 10 minutes. Team members from both the Bills and Bengals took a knee before Hamlin was taken away in an ambulance.

Coaches from both teams met at midfield after this and both teams eventually left toward their respective locker rooms for an unforeseen amount of time until they were brought back. But they were ultimately told that Monday night's game would not be concluded until later.

This is a developing story and will be updated.