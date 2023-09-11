Bills-Jets Betting Promos: $2,000+ Monday Night Football Sportsbook Bonuses

Bills-Jets betting promos
These Bills-Jets betting promos will activate over $2,000 in Monday Night Football sportsbook bonuses tonight. Craig Dudek, XLMedia
By
Writer

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting commercial content to Newsweek, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and premier sportsbook offers to help sports fans get in on the action. Please wager responsibly.

The biggest game of NFL Week 1 kicks off tonight and we've put together a list of the best Bills-Jets sportsbook betting promos for Monday Night Football. Among the best bonuses is a bet $50, get $150 Fanatics credit offer that you can use to get the NFL jersey of your choice. Sign up with PointsBet to secure your credit and purchase an Aaron Rodgers jersey, a Josh Allen jersey or any other player's jersey.

BET $50, GET NFL JERSEY OF YOUR CHOICE

POINTSBET

BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK

BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK

BET $50, GET $250 BONUS BETS

CAESARS SPORTSBOOK

BET $1, GET $365 BONUS BETS

BET365

$1,500 FIRST-BET OFFER

BETMGM

21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

These Bills-Jets sportsbook betting promos comes with over $2,000 in potential bonuses. This includes a fully-backed first bet, guaranteed bonus bets and the NFL jersey of your choice.

Bills-Jets Sportsbook Betting Promos: $2,000+ Monday Night Football Bonuses

Monday Night Football will pit two of the favorite in the AFC in a primetime battle. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will head to MetLife Stadium to face Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets. You can wager on tonight's game with some sensational Bills-Jets sportsbook betting promos. Let's dive into the offers below:

PointsBet Offers Bet $50, Get $150 Fanatics Credit to Get NFL Jersey of Your Choice

PointsBet NFL JERSEY OF YOUR CHOICE WITH $50 WAGER
States: CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, MD, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Any football fan who wants to get an NFL jersey at a steep discount should consider the newest offer from PointsBet. Sports bettors who sign up via our links will earn a $150 Fanatics credit. To get this credit, you'll need to wager $50 or more on any betting market in Monday night's game between the Bills and Jets. Win or lose, the credit will convey. You can then apply the credit to your cart when getting your NFL jersey. If your first cash wager settles as a win, PointsBet will refund your wager and add cash winnings to your account.

Register with PointsBet to bet $50, get a $150 Fanatics credit to secure the NFL jersey of your choice.

DraftKings Sportsbook's Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus, Up 10 Early Win Offers

DraftKings Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200! BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. 21 . Physically present in MA. Eligibility restrictions apply. Valid 1 per new customer. First-time depositors only who have not already redeemed $200 in bonus bets via OH or MA prelaunch offer. Min. $5 deposit. Min $5 bet. $200 issued as bonus bets that expire 7 days (168 hours) after being awarded. See terms at http://draftkings.com/ma.

DraftKings Sportsbook has a straightforward offer that comes with a significant guaranteed bonus. If you wager $5 or more on Bills-Jets, you will receive $200 in bonus bets no matter what. These bonus bets will hit your account as eight $25 bonus bets that can be applied to other games this week in the NFL, MLB, college football and more. Plus, once registered, all players can opt-into the MNF Up 10 Early Win promo, which will pay out your money line wager early if your team takes a 10+ point lead.

Sign up with DraftKings Sportsbook to bet $5, get $200 in guaranteed bonus bets for use on any NFL game.

Bet $5, Get $200 Bonus, $100 Off NFL Sunday Ticket With This FanDuel Sportsbook Promo

FanDuel Sportsbook BET $5, GET $200 BONUS BETS & $100 OFF NFL SUNDAY TICKET
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, WV. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Any football fan who wants to lock-in two bonuses with a single $5 wager can do so with FanDuel Sportsbook. This offer will return $200 in bonus bets no matter what when you wager on Monday Night Football. As if that weren't enough, FanDuel will also provide you with a discount code to use on NFL Sunday Ticket. This will allow you to watch up to four games at once, including out-of-market matchups.

Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets and $100 off NFL Sunday Ticket when you register with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code NEWSWKGET Unlocks Bet $50, Get $250 Bonus Offer

Caesars Sportsbook BET $50, GET $250 BONUS BETS
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. Participating states only. 21 . Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.

There are few sportsbooks that bring as many in-app promos and odds boosts to the table as Caesars Sportsbook. Before you access those offers, however, you can turn a $50+ bet on MNF into $250 in bonus bets. These bonus bets will convey as five separate bonus bets that you can use over the next few weeks. Once you've placed your wager, head to the boosts section for enhanced odds markets.

Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook promo code NEWSWKGET to bet $50, get $250 in bonus bets no matter what.

BetMGM Brings $1,500 First-Bet Offer to Monday Night Football

BetMGM $1,500 FIRST BET OFFER
STATES: AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, KS, LA, MA, MD, MI, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA. 21 and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

The latest promo from BetMGM marks a larger version of their prior offer. Rather than back a player's first cash wager with up to $1,000 in bonus bets, BetMGM is now offering all new bettors up to $1,500 in bonus bet backing. That means if your first bet settles as a loss, you will receive up to $1,500 back in second-chance bonus bets. For example, a $500 wager on Aaron Rodgers to throw for 300+ yards would earn you a cash profit with a win or five $100 bonus bets to use this week with a loss.

Sign up with BetMGM bonus code NEWSWEEK to grab a $1,500 first-bet offer for Bills-Jets.

Bet365 Offers Bet $1, Get $365 Bonus Win or Lose

bet365 BET $1, GET $365 ANY GAME
21 and present in Colorado, Iowa, New Jersey, Ohio or Virginia. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler. Deposit required. Bet Credits wager excluded from returns. T&Cs, time limits and exclusions apply.

Bet365 has made a huge offer available that comes with the biggest guaranteed bonus in the industry. If you register with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM, you will pick up $365 in bonus bets no matter what. If you wager $1 on the Jets to win or the Bills to cover, your bet won't even have to win for the bonus bets to convey. You can then apply the bonus bets to other markets and opt-into other promos.

Sign up with bet365 bonus code NEWSXLM to bet $1, get $365 in guaranteed bonus bets no matter what.

Newsweek may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up through the links in this article. See the sportsbook operator's terms and conditions for important details. Sports betting operators have no influence over newsroom coverage. If you or a loved one has a gambling problem call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER. Must be 21 or older to gamble.

PointsBet T's & C's: New customers only. Must be 21+ and present in CO/IA/IL/IN/KS/MD/MI/NJ/PA/NY/PA/VA/WV. Offer not available all states. Your first bet must bet $50+ cash with odds of -500 or longer to qualify. Promotional credit redeemable only via fanatics.com. Add'l T&Cs apply. See the PointsBet promos page. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call 1-800-GAMBLER (CO/IL/MD/NJ/PA/WV) OR VIST MDGAMBLINGHELPLINE.ORG (MD). Call 1-800-BETS OFF (IA); CALL 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Call 1-800-522 -4700 (KS); CALL 1-800-270-7117 (MI); CALL 1-877-8-HOPENY/TEXT HOPENY (467369) (NY); CALL 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

About the writer


Russ Joy is a commercial editor for XLMedia PLC, co-host of Snow The Goalie: A Flyers Podcast and It's Just Wrestling Podcast, and a Philadelphia Flyers writer for CrossingBroad.com. A graduate of West Chester University of PA and California University of PA, Russ is also a husband and father of four. Follow him on Twitter: @JoyOnBroad Email: russell.joy@xlmedia.com

Request Reprint & Licensing Submit Correction View Editorial Guidelines
Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now

Top stories

U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 15
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 15
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC