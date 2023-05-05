Wife's 'Surprise Present' for Husband's Birthday Leaves Internet in Tears

A video of a man being given an emotional "surprise" gift for his 50th birthday has gone viral on TikTok, where it received 8.2 million views at the time of writing.

A message overlaid on the clip, which was shared by TikToker Amy Beth (@bigeyedamybeth), read: "My husband is turning 50 and his surprise present just arrived."

The clip showed a man coming up from a flight of stairs and approaching a doorway. While standing there and looking outside, he asked, "Is that my dad? What the hell?"

A message on the clip read: "His dad made the journey from 11 hours away. He thought the last time they saw each other would be the last time forever because of his health. But now they have another chance to make more memories."

A stock image of an elderly man hugging another man in a park setting, with a smiling woman in the background. A video of a man being reunited with his father on his 50th birthday has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Families across the globe were separated during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic due to lockdowns and other safety restrictions that were in place.

In a July 2020 study of more than 2,000 people released by Relate, the United Kingdom-based relationships charity, more than half (61 percent) said that lockdowns during the pandemic "made them realize relationships are the most important thing in their lives."

Nearly half (43 percent) of those who have parents said they felt "emotionally closer" to their parents as a result of the lockdown.

Recognizing his dad, the man in the viral video walks across a front lawn to greet him as his dog races ahead excitedly. His father was waiting near some parked cars, holding a walking stick while being helped by a woman standing next to him.

As the father and son embraced, a message overlaid on the clip read: "Happy birthday baby" before the video ended.

The post was shared with a caption that read: "His inner child needed this so badly."

The surprise family reunion has left TikTokers in tears.

TikTok user Daniel Whetzel wrote: "I hope people with living, loving parents know how incredibly lucky they are."

The original poster replied: "This relationship was very challenging until recently, so it's even more special."

In a comment that got 26,200 likes, user littlematt23 said, "He knew the tears were about to come and got those sunglasses up in a hurry," to which the original poster said "YEP."

User Jas said: "So good to see. I will give everything in the world to just see my dad one more time."

User One&OnlyAllie wrote "Family is everything," while Moog04 said "that hit hard..."

Kevin G said: "Lost my dad 16 years ago...what I'd give for a moment like that ..."

Newsweek reached out to @bigeyedamybeth via TikTok for comment. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have a similar heartwarming video to share? Send it to life@newsweek.com with some details and your story could appear in Newsweek.