Who Is 'Black Aquaman'? Alabama Boat Fight Swimmer Becomes Viral Sensation

A member of the public who swam into action to protect a security guard in a brawl in Alabama has been hailed as a hero and been dubbed "Black Aquaman" on social media.

Police detained multiple individuals in a brawl that broke out in the city of Montgomery on Saturday, according to Mayor Steven L. Reed. He said the fight happened after "several reckless individuals" attacked a man doing his job.

The fight happened at the Montgomery Riverfront, and units responded to the 200 block of Coosa Street about the disturbance around 7 p.m. according to a report by local TV station WSFA. Video footage shows the fight took place on the pier next to downtown attraction the Harriott II Riverboat.

Many videos showing what is believed to be the beginning of the brawl have begun circulating on social media, most notably X, formerly known as Twitter. One set of clips, viewed more than 50 million times, shows the moment the citizen swims across an area of water to defend the Black man engaged in the brawl.

Harriott II Riverboat in Montgomery, Alabama, 2010. A member of the public who swam into action to protect a security guard in a brawl in Alabama next to the Harriot II riverboat has been hailed as a hero and been dubbed "Black Aquaman" on social media. Getty

The citizen who swam across has been identified as a 16-year-old boy named Aaren, according to a statement released by Markina Lashea, a woman who claimed to be a publicist of his family.

Newsweek has contacted Markina Lashea via Facebook and the Montgomery Police Department via email for comment.

Yo this is wild 😭



A group of white men attacked a black security guard after the security asked them to move their pontoon boat so the big Harriot can dock. They refused to & attacked the security guard.



A group of black men seen & went defend him by beating the white men 💯🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/Qzo3U3Kq1r — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) August 6, 2023

"Cried for months about a black little mermaid and now you gotta deal with a Black Aquaman," social-media user StephenVaughn13 posted, in reference to the young man who jumped into the water.

Cried for months about a black little mermaid and now you gotta deal with a Black aquaman https://t.co/XFZ8utcXZN — FlexLuth🟠r13 (@StephenVaughn13) August 7, 2023

"They f***** up when black Aquaman came to the rescue," X user KnightOwl215 wrote while sharing a screenshot from TikTok on the incident.

They f***ed up when black AquaMan came to the rescue 🏊🏾‍♂️😂😂 pic.twitter.com/RP9TGfzg0M — KnightOwl_215 (@KnightOwl215) August 6, 2023

"This is so wild. There's so much when you watch the video, the white guys jump the black security guard, random black dudes come to his aid, black aquaman, chair smashing, arrests, I mean this s*** should get an Oscar," X page Whiskey Congress wrote.

This is so wild. There's so much when you watch the video, the white guys jump the black security guard, random black dudes come to his aid, black aquaman, chair smashing, arrests I mean this shit should get an Oscar, make a new category for social media news stories 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/Cplwjy9ymp — Whiskey Congress (@WhiskeyCongress) August 7, 2023

The statement from Lashea said Aaren's parents and family wanted to thank all those on social media who had praised his actions.

"In the face of adversity, Aaren selflessly came to the rescue of a fellow colleague, showcasing courage beyond his years," the statement read.

"We are immensely proud of his actions and the values he exemplifies, standing as an inspiration to us all.

"We, the publicist team, his parents, along with his extended family want to extend our sincerest gratitude to each and every one of you for your unwavering support during this time," the statement added.

"Your messages and gestures of appreciation have not gone unnoticed, and they have left a lasting impact on Aaren and his family.

"As we navigate the journey ahead, we kindly request the anonymity for Aaren to process and reflect on the whirlwind of emotions he's experiencing. We assure you that he will continue being a force for good in the world."