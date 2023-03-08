Black Charity Boss Quits Over Impact of Palace Race Scandal

A Black charity boss has "temporarily stepped down as CEO" of her own charity because the backlash over a Buckingham Palace racism dispute is impacting "the service users," she has announced.

Ngozi Fulani was repeatedly asked where she was from by Lady Susan Hussey, a former Lady-in-Waiting to Queen Elizabeth II, despite having already replied that she was British during a reception to support domestic violence victims at Buckingham Palace.

Hussey stepped down over the incident and a public apology was issued, though Fulani said she felt it should have been made directly to her.

Fulani told Good Morning Britain: "I don't see what is so hard to say, 'I'm sorry.' You sent me an invitation so you know how to find me.

"It's International Women's Day. The Sistah Space charity has suffered as a direct result. When you think that this was supposed to be for violence against women and girls, because of this incident the violence has been directed to me, the palace hasn't intervened I think they could have.

"What I've had to do, I've now temporarily stepped down as CEO of Sistah Space, I'm announcing that now, because the service users and the community can't access us properly.

"This whole thing has cost us a fortune because we had to pay our own PR to stop the press from coming up. It was horrible."

Asked whether she regretted speaking out, Fulani said: "No, not at all. Listen, I'm about discussing and making aware violence against women and girls and I will anywhere at any time to fight that cause and I didn't expect for that to be directed at me at all."

A palace statement on December 16 read: "A meeting took place this morning, 16th December, at Buckingham Palace between Ms Ngozi Fulani, founder of Sistah Space, and Lady Susan Hussey to address the incident that took place at a Palace reception last month.

"At this meeting, filled with warmth and understanding, Lady Susan offered her sincere apologies for the comments that were made and the distress they caused to Ms Fulani.

"Lady Susan has pledged to deepen her awareness of the sensitivities involved and is grateful for the opportunity to learn more about the issues in this area.

"Ms Fulani, who has unfairly received the most appalling torrent of abuse on social media and elsewhere, has accepted this apology and appreciates that no malice was intended.

"The Royal Households will continue their focus on inclusion and diversity, with an enhanced programme of work which will extend knowledge and training programmes, examining what can be learnt from Sistah Space, and ensuring these reach all members of their communities."