Basketball phenom Ja Morant is a dazzling sensation to watch on the court. His athleticism, ball handles and ability to get to the rim is deeply inspiring to sports fan. But the 23 year-old star has brought unwanted attention to himself after a video caught him flashing a gun on an Instagram live, just two months after he was suspended from the Memphis Grizzles for a similar video.

Grizzlies star Ja Morant was allegedly seen holding a gun on an IG Live yesterday.pic.twitter.com/bqvwbwgd9m — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 14, 2023

In a statement from his representatives, Morant said, "My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I'm committed to continuing to work on myself."

But besides facing a pending suspension from the NBA, Morant is sending the wrong message to the fans who idolize them, especially the many Black youth.

Imagine the Black child in Memphis who aspires to follow in the pathway of Ja Morant. They see athletics as a pathway to prosperity and success, especially those from bad neighborhoods. Making millions of dollars is not only a way to get elevated to the upper echelon, but it also provides an opportunity to create generational wealth for families, something that's long been denied to our community.

People who make it in our community have a responsibility to those who hope to emulate them. Ja Morant didn't just fail himself; he failed every kid who looks up to him. And not just them.

Think about the father who puts in overtime hours to save up to take his child to a game to see his sports hero play in person.

Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on against the Los Angeles Lakers during Game Five of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs at FedExForum on April 26, 2023 in Memphis, Tennessee Justin Ford/Getty Images

Think about the single mother who is working multiple jobs and getting minimal rest to surprise her child with a birthday gift to see Morant play—and to buy merchandise and apparel to make the experience as wholesome and exciting as possible.

Now think about that family seeing this video, how that will influence how the child thinks—not about Ja Morant but about guns.

In an age where the issue of gun usage conjures up a partisan alliance for both ends of the political spectrum, Morant's reckless actions glamorized the tools that have been used to harm so many Black children.

Morant, a prodigy from a sound, two-parent home, should lean into his upbringing and become a messenger of family stability, instead of recklessly abandoning the teachings rendered unto him that made him such a success.

When Morant was first suspended back in March for flashing a gun at a nightclub, he spent a few days at a rehab facility in Florida for stress management. While Morant was able to later rejoin the team and help them make a playoff push, perhaps there should have been a larger conversation about his mental health.

The Black community does need more conversations around mental health and emotional stability. While many of us fight our own personal demons on different levels, an individual like Morant who has been given influence should use his platform to bring awareness and education to these issues, instead of allowing his personal miscalculations and debauchery to become the narrative of his story.

It's not solely about basketball and shoe endorsements. It's about having a mindset that takes in account the community and not just oneself.

Black culture deserves better and we must demand better.

Demetrius Minor is a pastor and political commentator.

