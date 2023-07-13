A Black fisherman's TikTok videos showing white people repeatedly confronting him for being at a lake in his own neighborhood have gone viral.

The man, whose handle is "fishingbay2ga," posted a video on Wednesday with a caption explaining that "privileged" people in his "nice" neighborhood don't believe he lives there.

The video, which has racked up more than 5 million views, shows a white woman approaching him and a companion near the lake.

"Are you guys residents here?" she asks, later adding that the lake is for residents only.

The fisherman then speaks to the camera, saying the woman was the third person who had approached him that day.

"I'm in my own neighborhood and a white person came and bothered me while I'm fishing," he says. "This is the third time."

After the woman says she does not give him permission to film, he replies:

"This is my phone. I can film and do whatever I want. I study the law."

When the woman starts walking away, he adds: "Don't leave now. Do you want to say hey, do you live here? Where you live? What's your address?"

The man shared another video a few hours later, which has so far amassed more than half a million views, where a white man appears to return for a second time to question the man and his companion about where they live.

"When I asked you earlier, you didn't say where do you live," the man says.

The fisherman's companion replies: "I was told not to talk to strangers who don't introduce themselves."

The man then tells them he is on the homeowner association board.

"We pay for the lake," he adds. "It's a private lake so if you live in the neighborhood."

The fisherman has previously shared videos about being harassed for fishing in his neighborhood.

In one video posted in June, he filmed after someone apparently called the police to report him for fishing

"I got one pole in the water. One pole in the water, chilling, not acting crazy, no loud music and the police show up," he says in the video.

"Why? Because we got these privileged neighbors bothering us."

He added: "They see a young Black dude doing his thing, oh, you ain't supposed to live in his neighborhood, so you don't look like you do, so we gonna do all this stuff... that s*** made me mad. I'm jus out here [trying to] catch fish."

Newsweek has contacted the fisherman for comment via email.