Dog's Warning Saves Owner From Black Mamba Hidden Behind Couch

A clever rottweiler has saved his owner from a sticky end after it noticed a deadly black mamba hidden inside their couch.

The dog had been barking at the couch for days and pushing its owner away from it when he tried to sit down.

When the owner looked underneath the couch, he found a black mamba hidden beneath, South Africa-based snake catcher Nick Evans recounted in a Facebook post describing the incident and subsequent rescue.

"A man in Escombe, Queensburgh, [around 10 miles west of Durban] thought it was strange that his Rottweiler was pushing him away from his couch, that he sits on every afternoon. After two days of this behavior, and when he noticed the dog barking at the back of the couch. He moved the couch, and there was a Black Mamba!," wrote Evans.

Black mambas are highly venomous snakes found across southern and eastern Africa. If left untreated with antivenom, their bites have a fatality rate of 100 percent. Black mambas can reach lengths of 10 feet or longer, and are incredibly fast moving, traveling at speeds of up to 12.5 miles per hour.

"The biggest I've seen was 3.05 meters (10 feet). They have been recorded to get a bit bigger, but not more than 4 meters (13 feet)," Evans previously told Newsweek.

Evans says in the Facebook post that this snake was around 2.2 meters long, or 7.2 feet.

Evans explains in the Facebook post that the rottweiler then rushed in to attack the now-exposed snake, but was grabbed by its owner before it got within striking distance.

"That may not sound like much, but I was super impressed by the homeowner's actions. Not everyone could react fast like that in a moment like that," Evans wrote. "I cannot tell you how many calls I get where people phone me while their dog is attacking the snake, resulting in a dead snake and at least one dead dog. I suppose panic takes over"

Black mamba bites are rapidly fatal, solidifying the snake's reputation as the deadliest snake in the world. Before antivenom, bites could kill in as few as 20 minutes, due to the powerful neurotoxins within. Each bite can deliver on average 100–120 milligrams of venom, with the highest ever recorded venom dose being 400 milligrams.

The murine median lethal dose (LD50), which is the amount of venom per unit of body weight required to kill 50 percent of mice is 0.32 to 0.33 milligrams per kilogram. This essentially means that for every kilogram of body weight, half of all mice administered 0.32 milligrams of venom will die.

Symptoms swiftly set in after the bite, including a metallic taste, drooping eyelids, blurred vision, slurring speech, muscle twitches, impaired movement and eventually respiratory paralysis and cardiac arrest. On average, this takes seven to 15 hours after the bite.

"The way this gentleman in Escombe reacted was exactly how one should react if a snake is encountered, and if you have dogs. NEVER let your dog out to kill a snake for you, it often ends badly for the dog too," Evans wrote in the post. "Unfortunately, dogs do usually find the snake before their owners, and many of the times it's too late to do anything."

The exact numbers of people bitten by black mambas each year are not known, but one census in rural Zimbabwe between 1991 and 1992 showed that of 274 cases of snakebite, 15 were from black mambas. Only two of those 15 died.

The black mamba was caught by Evans and removed from the house, leaving the owner and dog safe.

"A happy ending for everyone! It was nice to see the love the family had for their dog, which clearly loved them back. Steering the owner away from danger...amazing."

