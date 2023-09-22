World

Smoke Rises Over Russian Black Sea Fleet HQ after Missiles Hit Crimea—Video

By
World Russia-Ukraine War Crimea Black Sea Fleet

Suspected Ukrainian missiles have targeted the Russian Black Sea Fleet's headquarters in Sevastopol in occupied Crimea, marking another day of attacks on Russian naval command centers as Kyiv looks to force Moscow's forces from the peninsula.

Explosions were reported in Sevastopol on Friday afternoon, with videos and images from the scene showing clouds of white smoke billowing from the Black Sea Fleet headquarters building, which has previously been the target of suspected Ukrainian drone strikes.

One image published by the Trukha Ukraine Telegram channel appeared to show serious damage to the building's roof.

Newsweek reached out to the Russian Defense Ministry via email for comment.

Friday's apparent missile strike followed a Wednesday cruise missile attack on a naval command post close to Sevastopol and last week's cruise missile and drone bombardment of dry dock facilities in the strategic harbor which are thought to have destroyed two Russian military vessels.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Ukraine T-64 tank driving near Bakhmut Donetsk
Ukrainian T-64 tanks are pictured in the Bakhmut direction, in Donetsk Oblast region, on March 20, 2023. Ukrainian armored units are reportedly pushing to exploit gaps in Russia's defensive lines. ARIS MESSINIS/AFP via Getty Images
