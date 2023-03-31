BLACKPINK member Jisoo is back in your area, and this time, the singer is going it alone as she makes her solo debut with new mini album Me.

Jisoo's project will be her first without her fellow members Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, and she has recorded two special tracks.

The singer's new music was released on Friday, March 31 at midnight, so here is everything that you need to know.

BLACKPINK's Jisoo Releases Solo Mini Album 'Me': What to Know

Jisoo of Blackpink attends the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. The singer made her solo debut with her solo project "Me," which was released on March 31. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Jisoo's solo album is titled Me, but neither of the two songs it features is named after the release. The pair of singles are named "Flower" and "All Eyes on Me." The music video for the former was also released on March 31.

At an online press conference, the singer said that a lot of thought and effort went into her solo debut, but she wasn't "nervous" about it, per Reuters.

The news agency reported that Jisoo also said: "We have our concerts and Coachella [Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California] in April as a group. We have great things coming up."

In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine in 2022, Jisoo said of her career: "I'm not sure how much I want to go solo yet.

"The music I listen to, the music I can do, and the music I want to do—what should I choose? I love songs with lots of instruments. I love different bands and rock music."

The 28-year-old also told the publication: "What do people want from me? There's a chaos of conflicting questions."

Jisoo is the last member of BLACKPINK to make their solo debut. Jennie was the first with her single "Solo" in 2018, and then she was followed by Rosé and Lisa, who both released solo projects titled "R" and "Lalisa" in 2021, respectively.

Since their debut in 2016, BLACKPINK has become one of the biggest girl groups in the world. They have broken multiple records, including having the most YouTube subscribers for an artist.

BLACKPINK released their most-recent group album Born Pink in September 2022, and have also since embarked on a world tour named after the release.

This tour began at the KSPO Dome in Seoul, South Korea in October 2022. BLACKPINK continued to play gigs in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

The Born Pink World Tour is set to conclude on July 15, 2023 in Paris, France. Their forthcoming tour dates include shows in Singapore on May 13 and 14; gigs in Melbourne, Australia, from June 10 to 11; and concerts in Sydney from June 16 to 17.