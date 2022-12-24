Blind Beagle Rescue Who Loves To 'Drive a Jeep' Wins Pet of the Week

As we approach the end of the year, we've been enjoying some festive animal antics from a cat who dropped a venomous snake under the Christmas tree to a dog that was mesmerized by the decorations on his walk.

For one of the last times this year, we've put together our favorite reader submitted pets to create our Pet of the Week.

If you think your pet has what it takes to be part of the Newsweek Pet of the Week, don't forget to read to the end of this article to find out how to get involved.

Winner

1 of 2

This week our Newsweek Pet of the Week is Bubbles, a blind beagle who lives in Michigan with owner Stacie Elliot and canine friend Nugget.

Bubbles is one year old and was adopted in January 2022, and has become a favorite both online and in the local area where he and Elliot spread kindness.

"Bubbles likes to drive a jeep and visit schools in the Midwest to raise awareness for bullying prevention," Elliot told Newsweek. "Using an animal to show the kids that it's ok to be different and compassion and empathy instead of judgement goes a long way."

Advocating for disabled animals and people, Bubbles' efforts have even been recognized by the local Genesee County Sheriff's Department who presented him with an honorary deputy badge.

Bubbles also lives with best friend and "seeing eye dog" Nugget who guides him through every day.

"My favorite thing about him is that despite not being able to see he shines wherever he goes," said Elliot. "He loves every adventure and meeting new people."

Finalists

1 of 3

As ever, we couldn't choose just one Pet of the Week winner. Our first finalist this week is Chubbs the pug who lives in Metairie, Louisiana, with owner Kay Werner.

The 17-year-old pug was rescued by his owner when he was six years old and despite a few health issues, has really enjoyed visiting Santa this year.

"I love him so much. He was diagnosed with diabetes on April Fool's Day, 2020. That August he had cataract surgery on one eye, the other eye wasn't a candidate. He was 15 at the time and came through like a champ," Werner told Newsweek. "He can't hear and he doesn't see well, but he has a bionic nose and he comes to greet me every night when I come home."

Chubbs loves a treat to tide him over between meals and brings plenty of joy to the life of owner Werner and everyone else who crosses his path.

"I thank God that Chubbs entered my life," she said.

Next up on our list this week is poodle and bichon frisé cross breed Jeter.

Living with owner Bill McCabe in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania, 12-year-old Jeter loves a bit of attention.

"Jeter is a loving, protective, attention diva. His big thing is car rides and the few hundred toys he has," McCabe told Newsweek. "I buy him a new toy every time we go out."

A certified service dog, Jeter goes everywhere with his loving owner and because of his beautiful curly coat, has to be groomed every six weeks.

"He is such a puppy for an older dog," said McCabe. "Lively, playful, loving and so much more. He is an excellent service dog—I would say he is alert at all times and will absolutely not allow people near me until he sees my response to them."

Last but not least is the unlikely duo Lyric the kitten and 13-year-old beagle mix Chuck who live with their owner Jodie Poulin in West San Antonio, Texas.

Young and active Lyric loves to play with toys and hang out with his friend Chuck.

"Some of his 'toys' include empty toilet paper rolls, bottle caps, bread bag ties, ribbons, and then an assortment of real toys," Poulin told Newsweek. "He's super good playing soccer with his mini tennis ball."

Chuck, meanwhile, has just one obsession—food. With an unusual favorite snack of cantaloupe, he loves to chew on bones and enjoy a good treat.

"I adopted him as an older dog and he has NEVER chewed up anything in our residence," said Poulin. "Chuck has always been a cat magnet. Perhaps they can sense his gentle nature. Sometimes when I walk him outside, stray cats that we've never seen before will walk up to Chuck and begin rubbing their faces against him."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.