Blind Cat's Reaction to Sensing Owner Melts Hearts: 'So Sweet'

A blind cat's reaction to sensing her owner's presence has melted hearts online.

In a viral video on TikTok, Donna Zeigler from Chicago who posts under the handle @theblindcathouse, shared how feline friend Miss Bean reacts to her coming into the room.

Miss Bean was rescued by NAWS Humane Society as a small kitten and became a foster in Zeigler's home when she was less than a month old.

"She was not completely blind at the time; however she could only see shadows," Zeigler told Newsweek. "As she suffered from bilateral eye infections caused by a birth defect, her eyes were removed when she was about 2-3 months old."

Arriving as a foster, it wasn't long before Miss Bean became a permanent member of the family when Zeigler adopted her. Now 3 years old, her adorable at-home antics have delighted the internet.

Miss Bean, who has gained viral attention on TikTok for her reaction to sensing her owner is nearby. @theblindcathouse/TikTok

In a video with over 10 million views, Miss Bean is delighted when she senses her owner coming into the room and begins meowing and asking for attention.

"She always does this, no matter where I am or where I'm going. Every time I find myself doing something around the house, Bean's meows calling me to her are always close by," Zeigler said. "The reaction is so sweet. I simply cannot get enough of her. My other blind cat hardly meows, and Miss Bean is very vocal. It's fun to have her around, she's always trying to talk to you."

While eyesight is very important to felines, cats have other incredible strong senses too.

Certified pet behaviorist at SeniorTailWaggers.com, Crista Coppola, told Newsweek that cats' hearing and smell are both strong.

"Cats hearing is an advanced sense. They can hear better than both dogs and humans. They can also hear a greater range of sound and pitches at both high frequencies and lower frequencies," she said. "Cats can also rotate their ears independently to help locate a sound's origin."

Similarly, the feline sense of smell is also better than a humans, but not quite as good as a dog's.

"A cat's olfactory sense is one of their most important senses. Cats use their sense of smell to aid in all of their interactions with other cats, from marking territory, to identifying individuals and their reproductive status, to helping detect and hunt prey," said Coppola.

In thousands of comments in the viral video, cat lovers shared their reactions to seeing Miss Bean reaching out to her owner.

"I'm gonna cry I love cats sm," said one commenter. While another wrote: "I also have a blind cat and he is exactly the same way with me."

"So precious give her all the love she needs it," said another TikToker.

With more than 180,000 followers, Zeigler frequently shares updates about her beloved cats.

"I am most inspired sharing them because I believe it gives people a realistic look into, not only the benefits and rewards of fostering, but also how really great it can be sharing your home with a cat with disability," she said. "Bean surprises millions of people every week with her agility and willingness to explore, I hope her story has encouraged people to go out and adopt the cats that might not be finding homes as easily."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.