Blind Cow Rescued From Dairy Farm After 19 Years Thanks Owner in Cute Clip 

By
TikTok is dominated by videos of rescued cats and dogs, but a blind ex-dairy cow has been melting hearts online.

Helen was rescued one week ago by Uncle Neil's Home, a farmed-animal sanctuary in New Jersey, after 19 years of working as a dairy cow.

The video, posted on Wednesday by @uncleneilshome, has been viewed over 2.8 million times. The caption reads: "One week of life with the most beautiful soul in the world. Helen might not be able to see us, but it doesn't stop her from knowing exactly where we are to give us hugs."

Dairy cow
A stock image of a dairy cow, mouth open, against cloudy sky. A rescue animal called Helen is delighted to be alive after being taken to a sanctuary after 19 years of working as a dairy cow. Clara Bastian/Getty Images

A cow's life in the dairy industry is often cut short at an average of five years after they are considered 'spent' due to the rigorous milking. Cows can naturally live in excess of 20 years.

More than 9 million cows are involved in the U.S. dairy industry, according to The Humane Society of The United States. "Repeated reimpregnation, short calving intervals, overproduction of milk, restrictive housing systems, poor nutrition, and physical disorders impair the welfare of the animals in industrial dairy operations," says the HSUS.

When a dairy cow no longer produces the required yield of milk, they are often weakened by the years of intensive milk production. The animals are "culled and processed as ground beef," according to the HSUS in its report "The Welfare of Cows in the Dairy Industry."

In the video, Helen can be seen rubbing her head on her rescuer and asking for attention. The caption continues: "She is so smart, so happy, and so full of life. Every day is the best day ever with Helen. We're still waiting on bloodwork and testing results, and then once she is medically cleared, we'll be able to figure out a companion(s) for her."

@uncleneilshome

One week of life with the most beautiful soul in the world ❤️ Helen might not be able to see us, but it doesn’t stop her from knowing exactly where we are to give us hugs. She is so smart, so happy, and so full of life. Every day is the best day ever with Helen. We’re still waiting on bloodwork and testing results, and then once she is medically cleared, we’ll be able to figure out a companion(s) for her. We’re going to carve out some time to do a LIVE with Helen so you can meet her ❤️ Stay tuned for more info.! #cow #cows #blind #farm #animal #animalrescue

♬ Home - Edith Whiskers
@uncleneilshome

TikTok users were delighted by Helen's new life. One wrote: "she's like "excuse me it's been 5 seconds since you've paid attention to me" hahah sooo stinkin cute!"

"Worked long and hard hours and now enjoying her retirement," commented one user, "Oh my gosh they're literally like big giant adorable dogs," posted another.

Newsweek has reached out to Uncle Neil's Home via email for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC