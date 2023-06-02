Watch How Blind and Deaf Dog Asks Owner for Help: 'Daddy's Got You'

A blind and deaf dog's adorable way of asking her owner for help is melting hearts online.

Plum, a mini Australian shepherd, was born without sight or hearing. Still, that doesn't stop her from manipulating her owner. When the 4-year-old needs help to get off the bed, she taps her 29-year-old owner on the stomach until he picks her up and carries her away.

"She's very trusting with me because any activity we do she does with confidence that I have her back," Aiden Michael Mann, from Jacksonville, Florida, told Newsweek.

"She's never scared or concerned because dad is there for her."

Plum knows how to get her owner's attention when she needs help. @aiden_m365

Mann adopted Plum from a co-worker, who had rescued the shepherd from a veterinary clinic. Plum's parents were both merle Australian shepherds—a specific type of coat pattern—and her conditions are the result of irresponsible breeding practices. When two merle dogs are bred, the offspring have a 25 percent chance of being deaf, blind or both.

A 2020 study published in the journal PLoS One found that the number of dogs with congenital hearing and visual impairments is rising due to demand for specific coat patterns. Sadly, these dogs are often euthanized or struggle to find homes.

Despite her disabilities, Mann hasn't had to make many accommodations for Plum around the home, with the Aussie possessing an independent streak.

Fortunately for Mann, Plum only weighs 30 pounds. @aiden_m365

"I treat her like I would any other dog, like a dog," he said.

"Her quality of life is great. She goes to creeks, dog parks, on car rides, for runs and gets all the snuggles."

Still, Plum sometimes needs a little help—and she knows just how to ask for it.

"She will either paw at me or her ball will get stuck under a table or couch and she will paw the ground until I come and get it for her," Mann said.

Mann shared a video of him helping Plum off the bed, with the cute clip going viral. The footage shows Plum standing up and prodding Mann on the stomach repeatedly, while his other dog—a pit bull and Great Dane-mix called Lola—lounges nearby.

Plum trusts her human dad "has her back." @aiden_m365

Mann laughs before giving Plum a kiss on the forehead, but the impatient pupper continues to poke him. She then puts her paws on Mann's shoulders, so he picks her up. She wraps her legs around him and he carries her away, while 9-year-old Lola looks on disapprovingly.

Captioned "Daddy's got you," the video has received almost 300,000 views.

"Our bond is very strong, as 90 percent of our communication and interaction depend on trust," Mann said.

"She is the happiest and most outgoing dog I've ever met."

The rescue dog has been blind and deaf since birth. @aiden_m365

TikTok users adored the demanding doggo, with Naomi Woods calling the clip "wholesome."

"That's so darn adorable," said Cracker.Cakes413.

"That is the sweetest thing," agreed Levi.

"Crying," said Dawn Govers.

"This almost brought me to tears," wrote jennyschween~xo.

"Such a daddy's girl," commented user3500293956212.

"How much she loves you and trusts you, even if she can't hear you or see you," said avocado. "Pure, unconditional love."

