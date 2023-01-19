Blind and Deaf Dog 'Punching' Friends in Faces Has Internet in Hysterics

A deaf and blind dog "punching" his friends is making TikTok users chuckle.

In a video shared on January 16 by user Samantha Linsky (@echobadlistener), Morty can be seen throwing his paws in the air to locate his friends—Lucy, who is also visually and hearing-impaired, and a pitbull named Frank.

The McNab-border collie mix clearly isn't letting his disabilities stop him from living life to the full, with the playful pup throwing himself around the house—whacking his friends in the face in the process.

TikTokers loved Morty's unique navigation technique, with the cute clip receiving over 260,000 views and almost 40,000 likes.

How Do Blind and Deaf Dogs Navigate the World?

Dr. Jeff Smith, medical director at the Danville Family Vet in Virginia, said it's common for disabled dogs to find new ways to explore their environment.

"Dogs learn very quickly by trial and error," he told Newsweek. "A dog, such as [Morty], may start pawing at the air reflexively and find very quickly that it is a good way to get feedback from the world."

Smith said Morty's "punches" could have started out as a defense mechanism as a puppy, before becoming his primary way of navigating his surroundings.

"Dogs do not feel sorry for themselves and give up on life," he said. "When their sight and hearing goes away, they adapt and do the best they can with what they have.

"Blind dogs can live in a house with people, acting so normally that you would not know that they are blind.

"They will walk along a wall and feel for the open doorway and know how many steps it is to their food dish and use their nose to make it the rest of the way."

Another special needs dog to take over TikTok recently is Daisy. The rescue Golden Retriever melted people's hearts after learning to climb the stairs for the first time since losing her right back leg to a severe infection, while a paralyzed pooch called Kahlua wowed viewers by teaching a toddler how to crawl.

'He's Having the Best Time Ever'

In a series of clips, Morty thrusts his paws out in all directions to try and find his friends. This includes smacking patient pitbull Frank in the face several times, booping Lucy on the top of the head, and waving his arms in the air for attention.

In response, Frank mostly allows his lively pal to punch and pat him, while Lucy barks and play fights back in response.

TikTokers couldn't get enough of the hilarious pup and his lust for life, with @pheebussendinggoodvibes calling him "such a happy and goofy dog."

"He ready to fight all day everyday," joked Crystal Pineda.

"Blind and deaf and still takes on 2 at once, my idol," wrote @unknown._.loner.

"He looks like he's having the best time ever," said randomviewer21.

"How awesome to see the joy he experiences," commented Sheryl Meyer.

Others were touched by the clear friendship between the three dogs, with Kelz writing "Love that they're all having a ball."

"It's so sweet that they stay close for him to find them," said Kitty Hanson.

"His friends ABSOLUTELY understand his situation and allow those strikes....AMAZING," wrote guitarguy69.

"I swear they move closer to him so he could smack them," commented RugerTheAussie.

While suzyqt said: "This is the cutest, most pure thing [I've] seen today. Thank you."

Newsweek has reached out to @echobadlistener.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.