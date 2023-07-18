Blind Dog, 16, Who Spent Entire Life With One Person Surrendered to Shelter

Hearts have been broken after a 16-year-old dog was surrendered to a shelter in Benton, Louisiana.

Chloe Sue, a Chihuahua, was handed over to Ninna's Road to Rescue on July 13. "The owner was moving to a place where she could not take her," the shelter's founder, Ninna, told Newsweek. "Seniors are one of our passions, especially dogs as old as Chloe who is being displaced at no fault of her own."

After agreeing to take Chloe Sue, the shelter got her caught up on all of her vaccinations and microchipped her before doing bloodwork to check for any underlying health problems.

Weighing just 4 pounds, Chloe Sue is blind and suffers from some age-related arthritis but is full of love.

"She has a wonderful personality. She will snuggle up to you, but because she's blind she can get disoriented easily," Ninna said. "This is why she needs a small area that has few obstacles and where she can get accustomed easily."

In human years, Chloe Sue is around 85 years old. As a result, Ninna said, she has many senior attributes—just like people.

"Her bones and joints get stiff. She may walk funny, and she may be a picky eater," Ninna said. "She'll sleep a lot. Dogs are really no different than people, and just like people she will need someone to look after her and keep her safe and cared for."

After living her whole life with one human, Chloe Sue needs plenty of reassurance and love. She dislikes bad weather and fireworks and has never needed a leash.

But Chloe Sue doesn't mind having baths or getting her nails trimmed. She is toilet-trained but will sometimes miss a pee pad because she is blind.

"She is a tiny, tiny girl looking for a home for the final chapter of her life," Ninna said. "So far, we've had no applications for her, but we know someone is out there who feels as we do when it comes to these sweet little seniors."

Earlier this month, a 20-year-old senior dog was surrendered to a rescue shelter. Dax was left "confused and heartbroken" when he was left at Big Dog Ranch Rescue, whose staff is hunting for the perfect home for him.

Meanwhile, Chloe Sue needs a quiet, settled home to live out her final days.

"Her ideal adopter would be someone who leads a quiet, calm life," Ninna said. "Someone who is home more often than not. Someone who doesn't mind nurturing and caring for a little senior citizen who may need just a little more care than your average younger dog.

"She would need a home with no children, and ideally she'd love a home with a retired older lady," Ninna added.

