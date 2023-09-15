Blind Yorkie, 18, Breaks Hearts Getting 'Stuck in Random Places' at Home

An 18-year-old blind and deaf Yorkie has recently gone viral on TikTok after his owner shared how often he gets "stuck in random places" around the house and can't get himself free.

Dog owner and TikTok user @toriandclint has highlighted the reality of owning the "furry old Yorkie," as the dog is seen in the video getting trapped behind doors or in the corners of rooms—not knowing how to get out.

The owner, from Augusta, Georgia, explained that once he finds himself in these unfamiliar places, "he won't back up," meaning he has to wait for his human to come and move him instead.

TikTok users can't get enough of the Yorkie's apparent confusion during his senior years. Since the adorable video was posted to the social media platform on August 17, it has been viewed more than 812,800 times and received over 94,400 likes.

On its website, the American Kennel Club (AKC) suggests that Yorkies typically live around 11 to 15 years, but @toriandclint's pup has far surpassed that estimate.

The AKC adds that Yorkies are among the favorite dog breeds across the United States, and a lot of it comes down to their tenacity, bravery, and their undeniable attitudes. This breed isn't afraid to show off their individual personality, which often makes them the perfect pocket-size guard dog.

After @toriandclint shared the video of their "daily adventures getting lost and stuck in the house," many TikTok users were quick to praise the old dog for still moving around so much at his age.

Since the success of the first video, @toriandclint has also shared many follow-up videos of the senior dog, showing his daily routines and his hilarious sleeping habits.

Stock image. An 18-year-old blind and deaf Yorkie has recently gone viral on TikTok after his owner shared how often he gets "stuck in random places" around the house and can't get himself free. Valeriya21/Getty Images

A comment by user @terribarker997 reads: "this is so sad and cute at the same time."

TikTok user @tikingwithm also responded: "Get that baby some prescription glasses."

While it certainly isn't easy having a blind and deaf pet, many fellow owners also commented on the viral post to share their own personal experiences.

TikToker @dwill2204 commented: "my dog Koby used to get stuck between the refrigerator every night. Then he would wake up the whole house barking for someone to save him."

Another comment, by @alongcamelydia reads: "So adorable, no thoughts, just vibes. My Yorkie is 8. This gives me hope I could have many more years with him."

Newsweek reached out to @toriandclint via Instagram for comment.

