Heartwarming

Blind Yorkie, 18, Breaks Hearts Getting 'Stuck in Random Places' at Home

By
Heartwarming Pets Dogs Viral Trending

An 18-year-old blind and deaf Yorkie has recently gone viral on TikTok after his owner shared how often he gets "stuck in random places" around the house and can't get himself free.

Dog owner and TikTok user @toriandclint has highlighted the reality of owning the "furry old Yorkie," as the dog is seen in the video getting trapped behind doors or in the corners of rooms—not knowing how to get out.

The owner, from Augusta, Georgia, explained that once he finds himself in these unfamiliar places, "he won't back up," meaning he has to wait for his human to come and move him instead.

TikTok users can't get enough of the Yorkie's apparent confusion during his senior years. Since the adorable video was posted to the social media platform on August 17, it has been viewed more than 812,800 times and received over 94,400 likes.

@toriandclint

My furry old yorkie stuck in random places since he wont back up. #blinddogsoftiktok #blind #deaf #yorkielovers #yorkietiktok #olddogproblems #arthritis #fyp #viral

♬ original sound - cheddariniii

On its website, the American Kennel Club (AKC) suggests that Yorkies typically live around 11 to 15 years, but @toriandclint's pup has far surpassed that estimate.

The AKC adds that Yorkies are among the favorite dog breeds across the United States, and a lot of it comes down to their tenacity, bravery, and their undeniable attitudes. This breed isn't afraid to show off their individual personality, which often makes them the perfect pocket-size guard dog.

After @toriandclint shared the video of their "daily adventures getting lost and stuck in the house," many TikTok users were quick to praise the old dog for still moving around so much at his age.

Since the success of the first video, @toriandclint has also shared many follow-up videos of the senior dog, showing his daily routines and his hilarious sleeping habits.

Yorkie inside home
Stock image. An 18-year-old blind and deaf Yorkie has recently gone viral on TikTok after his owner shared how often he gets "stuck in random places" around the house and can't get himself free. Valeriya21/Getty Images

A comment by user @terribarker997 reads: "this is so sad and cute at the same time."

TikTok user @tikingwithm also responded: "Get that baby some prescription glasses."

While it certainly isn't easy having a blind and deaf pet, many fellow owners also commented on the viral post to share their own personal experiences.

TikToker @dwill2204 commented: "my dog Koby used to get stuck between the refrigerator every night. Then he would wake up the whole house barking for someone to save him."

Another comment, by @alongcamelydia reads: "So adorable, no thoughts, just vibes. My Yorkie is 8. This gives me hope I could have many more years with him."

Newsweek reached out to @toriandclint via Instagram for comment. We could not verify the details of the video.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Better Planet
Beauty & Fashion
Business
Education
Fact Check
Mightier
My Turn
Podcasts
Sports
Unconventional
Vantage
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

September 22
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
September 22
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Better Planet (Mondays)
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC