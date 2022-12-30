Blizzard Burglar Breaks Into School, Spends Days Shooting Hoops: Police

A burglar in New York has been accused of breaking into a school on Christmas Day and making himself comfortable using the facilities for two days, according to police.

Sean Briggs, 35, of Watertown, has been accused by authorities of breaking into Brown High School, in Brownville, New York State.

In a press release by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, police said that Brigg's vehicle became stuck in a snowbank on State Route 12 E before he broke into the school.

"It appears Briggs may have spent the next two days inhabiting the closed school, consuming food from a concession stand, cooking in the Home Economics room, and playing basketball in the gymnasium," the release said.

Following this alleged two-day stint, Briggs then stole the school's snow plow and used it to conduct another break-in at the Runnings general store at 21082 Pioneer Plaza Drive, Watertown.

On December 28 a Jefferson County Deputy Sheriff responded to an alarm at the location. "The responding deputy observed an unoccupied pickup truck with a plow parked near a damaged overhead door of the business.

"In an attempt to locate the driver, the deputy entered the store and found a white male, Sean Briggs. Briggs appeared to be in the process of stealing $8.566.68 worth of firearms, hunting, trapping, camping and fishing gear, which had been staged in jet sleds near an exit."

Following his arrest, Briggs was charged with two counts of burglary third-degree, one count of grand larceny third-degree, attempted grand larceny third-degree, three counts of criminal mischief fourth-degree, criminal mischief third-degree, and possession of burglar's tools.

Briggs was also arraigned on December 28 in Jefferson County CAP Court at the PSB and released on his own recognizance with an appearance pending in the Town of Watertown Court on December 29.

Newsweek has contacted Runnings General Store and the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office for comment.

As well as many other parts of the U.S. the New York State experienced severe wintry weather conditions over the Christmas period.

At least 50 people have reportedly died in the storm across the U.S. with the majority of those deaths, 28 in total, coming from Buffalo, New York.

In response to the intense weather, which severely impacted Western New York, President Joe Biden declared a federal emergency on Boxing Day.

Tweeting on the day, Biden wrote: "I spoke with Governor Kathy Hochul to get an update on the extreme winter weather hitting New York.

"We stand ready to make sure they have the resources they need to get through this.

"My heart is with those ho lose loved ones this holiday weekend. You are in my and Jill's prayers."

The federal emergency opens up the opportunity for federal assistance in the most heavily affected areas.