My stomach used to be bloated and I had a lot of other symptoms associated with poor gut health.

I had acne, rashes, and I felt chronically fatigued. I also had chronic heartburn and acid reflux, IBS, extreme food cravings—especially for sugar—and hormonal imbalances.

And I felt nerve pain, too, which was mostly resolved once I eliminated gluten from my diet.

Renée Mowatt said making five changes to her diet and lifestyle healed her gut and left her brimming with confidence again.

Mentally, it was a very challenging time for me. Although bloating can be normal, it can also be a symptom of health issues that need to be investigated by a health professional, which is why I decided to get testing done.

Physically, I didn't even recognize myself anymore. I was constantly bloated and covered in rashes and hives. It was a time when I really struggled with my self-confidence.

So I've been doing five things for my gut health to help me de-bloat—and I'm really pleased with the results.

1. Supplements for gut health

Firstly, I've been adding collagen and L-glutamine supplements to my diet, mostly by putting them into my smoothies every single day. These help with my gut lining.

My favorite smoothie for gut healing is banana, coconut milk, fresh powdered turmeric, plus collagen and L-glutamine powders, and a pinch of pepper.

I also heal my guy with other supplements, including aloe vera juice, zinc, digestive enzymes, and goat's milk colostrum. And I drink herbal teas to aid digestion; my regulars are dandelion root, ginger, green tea, fennel, and marshmallow root.

2. Low-impact exercises

Second, I focused more on low-impact exercises, such as daily walks. This has really helped to improve my digestion. It also reduced my stress, which can negatively impact your gut health.

I have also found Pilates to be extremely helpful, which inspired me to start creating Pilates-based workouts on my YouTube channel to help other people.

3. Gut health testing

Third, I've worked with a nutrition professional to get some gut health testing done. This identified some bacterial imbalances in my guy as well as some food sensitivities. The test said I have over 30.

4. Diet changes

Fourth, and as a consequence of that testing, I made a huge change in what I was eating. Previously, I was eating a lot of takeaway and fried foods that were high in gluten and refined sugar.

Now, I include a lot more protein as well as fruit and vegetables, and cut out processed sugar and alcohol, both of which can harm your gut health.

My go-to regulars for keeping a healthy gut are pumpkin, sweet potato, pineapple, limes, carrots, bananas, onions, herbs, rocket, zucchini, mandarins, beetroot, silverbeet, dates, tomatoes, and avocados.

I also recommend soups with plenty of protein and vegetables. Chicken bone broth is an excellent base. Your protein should preferably be meat from organic and grass-fed animals. Seafood, such as salmon, is also great for healthy fats. Rocket and fennel are both great for aiding digestion, too.

I love chicken and vegetable soup. I use chicken drumsticks and then pack it with veggies and other flavors. To the water I add ginger, onion, sweet potatoes, carrots, celery, tomatoes, peas, green beans, zucchini, parsnips, parsley, rosemary, turmeric powder, tomato paste, sea salt, and pepper.

One of my favorite gut-friendly side dishes is roast veggies with pumpkin, sweet potato and beetroot with olive oil, rosemary, sea salt, and cinnamon powder. I pair it with roasted tomatoes in olive oil, sea salt, and fresh basil. Asparagus and brussels sprouts roasted for 20 minutes in olive oil and sea salt is also delicious.

A breakfast I like to eat for my gut health is organic rolled oats, milk, frozen raspberries, and a tablespoon of collagen powder heated together, and then I add strawberries, flaxseed meal, and raw honey.

I also like to make a raspberry yoghurt bowl. For this, I combine coconut yoghurt, frozen raspberries, honey, flaxseed meal, granola, and collagen powder for a lovely gut-friendly mix. Another meal I enjoy is papaya with probiotic coconut yoghurt, strawberries, flaxseed meal, sunflower seeds, and raw honey. I find it really helps my gut.

Renée Mowatt (L) says one of her favorite desserts for gut health is a bowl of yoghurt with raspberries.

5. Probiotics

Five, I have added a lot more probiotic-rich foods into my diet. I love to eat probiotic-rich foods such as yoghurt. If you struggle with dairy products, coconut yoghurt is a great alternative.

Another tip is switching out soft drink for kombucha as it is a full of probiotics. I also like to add sauerkraut and kimchi as a side dish to my meals

This has really helped reduce my bloating and also my IBS symptoms.

I am so happy that I decided to start my gut health journey. I realized it can impact so many areas of your life. I have a lot more energy now and hardly get bloated anymore. My skin is the best it's ever been and my confidence has come back.

Renée Mowatt produces health and wellness videos on her TikTok and YouTube channels.

All views are the author's own.

