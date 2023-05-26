Shock as Bloodhound Checks Owner's Sideview Mirrors on Demand: 'She Nods'

A bloodhound checking her owner's sideview mirrors for traffic obstructions has the internet amazed, with one viewer dubbing her "the best driver's mate."

The clip was filmed in the cabin of TikTok user Frankie Watts' (@truckdoguk) truck and has received more than 775,000 views since it was posted on May 23. The video shows Watts driving while her bloodhound Deirdre sits in the passenger seat beside her.

Deirdre's knowledge of road-safety rules may be impressive, but bloodhounds are intelligent dogs that are famous for their "detective skills." They're best known for their keen sense of smell, which was used by hunters to track deer, boar and other animals. However, the breed's signature droopy eye-folds can impair their vision and lead to a slew of eye issues if not treated quickly. So, if you plan to use your bloodhound as a co-pilot like Watts, it's best to stay on top of their annual health checks.

A stock photo of a bloodhound sticking its nose out of a car window. Frankie Watts wrote on the TikTok video of her bloodhound Deirdre checking the car mirrors that "I swear she nods to confirm." Evgenia Glinskaia/iStock/Getty Images Plus

The pair are heading down a residential lane in UK, but with cars parked on either side of the vehicle, it's a tight squeeze.

Watts checks the sideview mirrors on her side of the truck, then asks her pet to do the same. "Deirdre, check down your side for me," she says to the bloodhound, who obediently turns and looks out of the window.

"How are we looking?" Watts asks. "Alright?" Deirdre appears to nod her head in response, so Watts drives on down the lane.

"When you need a extra pair [of] eyes in the tight spots," Watts wrote alongside the footage. "I swear she nods to confirm."

In the comments, Watts explained that Deirdre loves to ride with her at work. "She takes it very seriously," she wrote. "She is a keen trucker."

TikTok users were stunned by Deirdre's skills, with Ste Jiggy Wilkes calling her the "goodest girl."

"What a great little helper," said MelissaD888, while Shifty agreed: "She 100% knows exactly what she's doing."

"That nod, like 'yes mum all clear,'" wrote Reme Keightly653, while SnowJ added: "It's the nod a 40y[ea]r experienced trucker would give you."

"[She] probably [has] more knowledge than some drivers in that situation," commented gravedigger974.

"OMG [oh my god] HOW DO I EMPLOY THIS GOOD BOY!!!!" asked Nathan Rimmington, to which Watts replied: "She is a girl and so awesome."

Mandie Ward commented: "Every driver needs a Deidre!!!!"

