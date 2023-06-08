Bloodhound Shocks Internet After Finding Owner Hiding 440 Yards Away

A bloodhound called Moose has shocked the internet after being able to find his owner, who was hiding in a bush 440 yards away, just by sniffing traces of her smell.

The video was shared on TikTok on Wednesday by the dog's owner, under the username Moose.bloodhound and has received over 6.5 million views. In the clip, the pup can be seen running in the same direction as his owner, even though Moose didn't see where she went, sniffing around, trying to find her scent. More than two minutes later, Moose finds her hidden in the bushes.

The post comes with a caption that reads: "I hid a ¼ mile away to see if my bloodhound could find me." This is followed by: "2 minutes 13 seconds." The dog's owner can also be heard saying, "Good boy," after he finds her.

Stock image of a bloodhound in a garden with flowers. A video of a bloodhound has gone viral on social media after he was able to find his owner 440 yards away. Getty Images

Bloodhounds have an excellent sense of smell due to their powerful noses. They have 40 times the number of olfactory cells as humans, according to advice website PetKeen. Bloodhounds have a scenting ability that is 1,000 times better than ours, and even among dogs, their abilities stand out.

"Their olfactory area is among the largest of all dog breeds. It far exceeds most other scent dogs due to its sophisticated, highly sensitive scent membranes," the PetKeen website says.

The video quickly gained popularity on TikTok, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received more than 800,000 likes.

One user, Carley Good, commented: "We used to play hide and seek on 20 acres with our Bloodhound. She even climbed trees!" And michaelivy315 wrote: "My bloodhound tracked me 12 miles into town on my bicycle, he showed up 2 hrs after we got to the skatepark."

Lahoma Estrada posted: "His little tail wagging the whole time. It's like a game of hide and seek to him." And Freier Forestry LLC wrote: "I used to lay tracks for a bloodhound handler. I would never believe what they r capable of until seeing it." Dylan Burton added: "Your doggo is so blessed to have that life."

Another user, Winnipug, commented: "He lost the scent for a second, and started skipping when he found the trail again 'On my way Mommy, don't worry!'" And RQC posted: "Plot twist: He kept on running after finding you. You weren't the one he was looking for."

Kaitlynwitha_k_ wrote: "Okay so now I'm sobbing and want a bloodhound." And Rusty Rivers added: "My non-bloodhound dog couldn't find me if I wore a bacon suit."

Newsweek reached out to Moose.bloodhound for comment via Instagram.

