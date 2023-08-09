There are 340,000 Teamsters at UPS whose lives are about to change dramatically for the better. I'm one of them.

On July 25, the Teamsters reached a five-year tentative agreement with UPS to significantly increase pay for full- and part-time workers, create more jobs, and end an unfair wage system.

This landmark deal will make an enormous difference for people like me who work part-time at UPS, loading packages on those brown trucks.

While Teamsters General President Sean O'Brien and our committee worked around the clock during negotiations, rank-and-file Teamsters were on the streets backing them up. We rallied, practice picketed, and showed UPS how serious we were about getting our contract.

United Parcel Services (UPS) workers walk a "practice picket line" on July 7. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

UPS knew we were ready to strike. They feared it. The threat of that strike is how we got more than we ever have from UPS. That's how we won this life-changing agreement worth $30 billion. And that's not an overstatement. Our new contract with UPS will improve many lives overnight.

Existing part-time workers get an average 48 percent total raise. For the first time, part-time workers and full-time drivers get the same raise — $7.50 per hour over the life of the contract. We all get fully paid health insurance and a pension that our union has fought to protect.

As a part-timer, I make less than $20 per hour. But when this agreement is ratified on August 22, my pay will shoot up immediately to more than $24 per hour. This will make a huge difference in my family's finances and peace-of-mind.

This is why it drives me crazy to know there are people who do not work at UPS but who falsely claim to champion our fight. Today's labor movement is filled with armchair "activists" interfering in real wins that give real money to people who badly need it. I have a serious problem with that. These individuals don't do my job, yet they stand in the way of 340,000 Teamsters trying to improve our lives at work.

In an article in The Washington Post, Barry Eidlin, a sociologist at McGill University in Canada, stated, "The average person is not going to know that UPS Teamsters got a great contract in a way the average person would know if they had a strike."

Teamsters pushed UPS to the brink to set a new industry standard. We don't need to go on strike to prove ourselves to outside commentators. After all, walking a picket line is not a performative act. We accomplished our goal and got a contract we are damn proud of.

Tom Hall, an author at the World Socialist Web Site, called the breakdown in talks between the Teamsters and UPS on July 5 "an urgent warning for UPS workers" to "build up an alternative power structure." His publication calls on workers to do away with their unions. Tell me how that will help, not hurt us, in the fight against Corporate America?

There are too many people who make careers out of criticism. It's a dangerous distraction from the real fights facing workers. While I move heavy boxes, these privileged crusaders talk about worker power on Zoom from the comfort of their couches. They claim to know what is best for blue-collar workers, but during the pandemic, we were the ones risking our lives to deliver packages to their doorsteps.

Too many news outlets fail to quote actual working people when they cover our fight at UPS. That failure to talk to workers does a disservice to the story. Maybe it's an easier phone call to make to an academic or analyst. Many of these self-described "experts" exploit our fight for their own ideological and political gains. They have no idea what it's like to go to work at 3 a.m., to haul packages in a warehouse, or drive a loaded truck on a boiling summer day.

"We need to weigh the potential inconvenience of a week or two weeks of a UPS strike versus the potential benefit..." Eidlin told Truthout.

Arrogantly, the inconvenience this subversive scholar favors must be shouldered by working families unable to make rent. UPSers are capable of making our own decisions and wise enough to spot when our struggles are being exploited. We're not interested in any activist fixations on a proletarian revolution. In turns out we're too busy working hard, physical jobs—and making history with an incredible contract.

Jill Dunson is a UPS part-time pre-loader and member of Teamsters Local 767, Ft. Worth, Texas.

The views expressed in this article are the writer's own.