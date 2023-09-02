BMW Previews New Class of Vehicles as Part of Ongoing Brand Revolution

BMW is set for a redo, a reset, and refocus. The age of vehicle digitization and electrification is here and the German automaker is ready to meet the challenge with a new lineup of vehicles, dubbed the Neue Klasse.

But, before they debut those vehicles, BMW is setting the tone, giving brand enthusiasts and future buyers a hint at what to expect in this new age of the possible in the reveal of the BMW Vision Neue Klasse concept car.

"The BMW Vision Neue Klasse combines our ability to innovate in the core areas of electrification, digitalization, and circularity," says Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG. "In this way, we are always able to stay two steps ahead of the future: The Neue Klasse is already bringing the mobility of the next decade to the roads in 2025 – and leading BMW into a new era."

The BMW Vision Neue Klasse is a glimpse into the future. BMW

Designed as a blueprint

Like MINI's new Cooper and Countryman, the Vision Neue Classe does more with less. Expansive sheet metal accompanies a fresh look at BMW's design signatures, the kidney grille and Hofmeister kink, a forward-leaning feature of the rear-most pillar.

"The design of the Neue Klasse is typically BMW and so progressive it looks like we skipped a model generation," said Adrian van Hooydonk, head of BMW Group Design."

Digital concepts seen on other BMW concept vehicles over the last few years make their way onto the Vision Neue Klasse in more realistic scenarios. Digital headlights take over the front of the car, creating a single interaction area. E Ink elements, electronic treatments for flat surfaces, feature on the lower portions of the side windows.

It features dramatic wheel arches that house 21-inch wheels designed to pay tribute to classic cross-spoke designs. There's deep indentations at the front and rear and expansive window areas on the sides and roof that take advantage of this concept never having to pass crash tests.

The interior of the car, which completely free of chrome and leather, shows off the next generation of BMW iDrive, which BMW says "merges the real and virtual worlds". Projected information will span the width of the front seat occupants' vision and allow both riders to interact with it.

There is also a central display screen and multi-function steering wheel. Drive modes and comfort settings are connected to the look of the screen and projection at any given time.

Sustainability in focus

The use of secondary materials, 3D printing, resource-efficient production and a fully-electric drivetrain help lessen the carbon footprint of the new BMW.

This concept was manufactured at the company's Debrecen plant. That productions as a fossil fuel-free operation.

Next-generation power

The Vision Neue Klasse is powered BMW's sixth-generation eDrive system. The all-electric technology will improve charging speed, boost range and increase efficiency of the company's EVs.

"Thirty percent more range, 30-percent faster charging, 25-percent more efficiency – the Neue Klasse represents a major technological leap that will take EfficientDynamics to new heights. The same applies to its design – which could not be any more futuristic," says Frank Weber, member of the Board of Management of BMW AG responsible for Development.

"With the Neue Klasse, we have embarked on the biggest investment in the company's history. We are not just writing the next chapter of BMW; we're writing a whole new book. That's why the Neue Klasse will certainly impact all model generations."

Is it enough?

AutoPacific president and chief analyst Ed Kim finds the concept intriguing and a smart foot forward for the company. "Compared with the sometimes messy design executions from BMW as of late, the Neue Klasse exterior is clean, simple, and unadorned both inside and out," he said.

"And its interior looks similarly clean and simple it previews infotainment breakthroughs that aim to follow the clean and simple theme of the exterior and interior design as a whole. All in all, it seems like a refreshing departure from the clunky and messy design and interfaces that have been an aspect of BMWs in recent years, but it still retains classic BMW design DNA. From that point of view, consumers won't likely be too alienated."

But, Kim has concerns about where BMW's electrification program is headed based on American consumer tastes and global brand enthusiasts. "While the iX hasn't sold in particularly strong numbers, i4 has been performing well and as the market as a whole is heading towards full electrification ... BMW will be able to thrive in an all-electric future as long as it maintains a cohesive and aspirational brand message, and its EV products follow through on the message's promises."