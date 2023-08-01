Bode Miller's Wife's Photos of Kids Slammed After Carbon Monoxide Poisoning

Olympic skier Bode Miller's wife, Morgan Miller, has been slammed on Instagram after she posted a photo of their kids following their hospitalization with carbon monoxide poisoning.

Morgan Miller had previously shared a video of three of the children wearing oxygen masks in the emergency room. She described the terrifying ordeal the family experienced as one of the children began passing out.

The couple have Nash, 8, Easton, 4, twins Asher and Aksel 3, and Scarlett, 19 months. It was the youngest three who were affected by the carbon monoxide.

Bode Miller and wife Morgan Beck arrive at the Liquid Pool Lounge for the kickoff of Derek Jeter's Celebrity Invitational at the Aria Resort & Casino on April 20, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A photo Beck posted to social media of their children is currently receiving backlash online after she revealed they were recently hospitalized for carbon monoxide poisoning. Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images/Getty Images

The former pro beach volleyball player and model shared a heartwarming pic on Instagram on Monday showing that the children were out of hospital and fully recovered.

She captioned the post: "Thank you to everyone for all the love, kindness and well wishes. And a huge thank you to the nurses and doctors for their quick thinking. These three are full of smiles ❤️"

Bode Miller was the first to respond by adding a red heart emoji in the comments.

There was a lot of love shared with one user writing: "Those smiles are the best. Such sweethearts. Take care and heal."

Another added: "So grateful that you're all okay and may you only have happy smooth times ahead."

However, there were some who were not so giving with their responses and wanted to concentrate on the photo showing that the twin boys had pacifiers in their mouths.

The criticism started with one Instagram user commenting: "Sooooo cute. The boys look kind of big to be sucking on a noo noo?"

Another then asked: "What's with the pacifiers?"

While a third hit out at the Millers, writing: "Way too old for pacifiers!"

Morgan Miller revealed in her original post that the carbon monoxide poisoning had been caused by a crane parked in their home's driveway.

She captioned the video: "Receiving a lot of messages so addressing it here."

Morgan Miller continued: "Two weeks ago, we had a crane at our house to remove our broken hot tub. Asher, Aksel and Scarlet innocently stood on the front step of our house to watch the action which resulted in them getting carbon monoxide poisoning due to the lack of airflow in our driveway landing them in the ER."

After the children had received high-flow oxygen for more than four hours, Beck Miller added: "It was a terrifying experience but thanking my lucky stars they are okay."

As people reacted to the post, one asked her how she noticed that there was something wrong with the children.

Morgan Miller replied: "Asher was complaining of an upset stomach and was white as a ghost. When I laid him down to look at his stomach, he started to pass out."

She rushed Asher to the emergency room where they ran "all the tests," which came back normal.

Morgan Miller continued: "I wrote the nanny to check on the other kids and she said Aksel was starting to have the same symptoms.

"I notified the nurse and she said if there's ever more than one with the same symptoms then they check for carbon monoxide poisoning and sure enough that's what it was. They had us clear the house and bring everyone down to get tested and they sent the fire department up to check our home."

In replying to another Instagram user's question, she said they have detectors all over the inside of their house, but they weren't triggered as the carbon monoxide was outside.