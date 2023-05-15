Body of Baby Found in Woods as Police Search For Answers

An investigation has been launched after the body of a dead baby was found in Missouri wooded area.

Kansas City police were alerted to reports of a dead body in a wooded area near East 41st Street and Pittman Road at 7:45 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers found the body of a baby but they did not release any information about the child's age, gender, or name.

Stock image of a police car. The body of the baby was found in a wooded area of Kansas City. Getty

Sgt. Jake Becchina told Newsweek: "Detectives and crime scene personnel responded to the scene for investigation.

"This is a death investigation at this time, however a full complement of investigators and detectives processed the scene and gathered evidence so they can proceed in any manner necessary depending on the final results of the Medical Examiner's determination."

Police are investigating the death and officers were seen in the wooded area gathering evidence.

"Today, on Mother's Day there is at least one mother who is without their baby. Those people know who they are, and they have the answers that investigators need," Becchina told local media.

He added the investigation would be difficult unless someone comes forward to the police with information.

According to KCTV, Becchina continued: "There are connections that adult people make. There's technology that they carry with them.

"There's all sorts of things that can aid an investigation if they turn up dead. A small baby doesn't have that. Right now, this baby is relying on somebody that knows something to come forward."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there were 3,816 children aged between one and four who died in 2021.

When the death rate for the same age group was adjusted it found that 25 children that year died per 100,000.

The CDC added the leading causes of death among children aged between one and four that year were accidents, congenital malformations, and homicides.

Kansas City police are asking anyone who has information about the case to contact the homicide unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.

There have been numerous instances across the U.S. where the bodies of dead babies have been found.

Earlier this year, the body of a newborn baby was found in a hospital trash can in New Mexico.

Artesia police officers, who operate in southeast New Mexico, apprehended Alexee J. Trevizo on May 10 following the discovery of the infant.

Trevizo is alleged to have tied the baby in a trash bag and hid him underneath other items in the bin.