Body Cam Footage Shows Man Confessing to Police He Shot a Woman Dead

A man turned himself in to Ohio officers after he allegedly fatally shot a woman, according to police.

Brian E. Mason, 58, arrived at the Miamisburg Police Department on Monday, March 27, and said he had shot a woman at a home.

In police cam footage obtained by WHIOTV7, Mason told police: "I'm here to turn myself in." He said there had been an "accident" the previous night where he shot a woman.

Mason said he showed his friend how to shoot a gun when it "went off and shot her in the chest."

Police later spoke with Mason in an interview room where he was questioned further. The suspect then told officers he had a weapon in his truck.

Mason is alleged to have then told police that he decided to come to the police as he was afraid after what happened.

According to the network, he said: "I wouldn't be here voluntarily, but I've been so scared since it happened."

On March 27, deputies with the Miami County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) went to a home in the 11000 block of N. Montgomery County Line Road in Union Township, northwest of Dayton, to perform a welfare check.

In a Tuesday, March 28, Facebook post police said they came across a gruesome scene when they arrived at the home.

The Facebook release continued: "Upon deputies' arrival they received no response. Looking through a window, blood was observed in the residence.

"Forced entry was then made at which time an adult female was found deceased in the residence suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound."

Detectives processed the scene, carried out an investigation and identified the dead woman as Michelle L. Elliott, 57, who lived at the Montgomery County Line Road residence.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, a database that collects information from shootings across the U.S., 45 people in Ohio have been fatally shot dead this month.

In 2020, there were 1,004 homicide deaths registered in Ohio, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. When adjusted for the population it represented a 9.1 death rate for every 100,000 people in the state.

The police Facebook statement added: "Upon detectives concluding the interview with Mason he was taken into custody and transported to the Miami County Jail, where he was incarcerated on a charge of murder."

Anyone with information about the case has been asked to call the MCSO detective section at 937-440-2965. Anonymous tips can be left on the sheriff's office website www.miamicountyohio.gov/sheriff.

