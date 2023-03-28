Body Camera Video Shows Police Take Down Nashville School Shooter

The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) released body camera footage of the moment two officers took down the school shooting suspect, Audrey Hale.

"MNPD Officers Rex Engelbert, a 4-year veteran, and Michael Collazo, a 9-year veteran, were part of a team of first responders to the Covenant campus Mon morning. They fired on the active shooter, who was killed. This is their body camera footage," the MNPD said in a tweet on Tuesday morning, including a link to the body camera footage.

In the first portion of the video, Officer Engelbert is seen entering the private Covenant School in Nashville on Monday morning. The officer is heard making urgent commands to other officers and quickly reaches the second floor where Hale, the 28-year-old accused of fatally shooting three children and three adults, was located. Within moments of entering the school, Officer Engelbert can be seen engaging with the shooter with several gunshots.

A second portion of the video captures Officer Collazo's perspective as he entered the school and quickly arrived at the area where Hale was located. Before engaging Hale, several gunshots can be heard on Collazo's body camera. He is eventually seen firing several shots at Hale and can be heard yelling "stop moving."

On Monday, MNPD Police Chief John Drake identified Hale as the suspected shooter and said that "she does identify as transgender." Drake's comments about Hale being transgender sparked speculation about a possible motive for the crime, but police have not yet confirmed any additional information related to that.

"We can give you that at a later time. There is some theory to that. We're investigating all the leads," Drake said when asked about a potential motive for the crime.

Drake also announced on Monday that police recovered a "manifesto" that Hale wrote prior to the shooting. "We have a manifesto...We have some writings that we're going over that pertain to this date, the actual incident. We have a map drawn out of how all this was gonna take place," Drake said.

In a press release on Monday, the MNPD also released the names of the six individuals that were killed. Three of the victims—Evelyn Dieckhaus, William Kinney, and Hallie Scruggs—were all nine years old. The three adults were identified as Mike Hill, 61, Cynthia Peak, 61 and Katherine Koonce, 60.

