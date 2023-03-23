Body Found in Burning Dumpster in Phoenix Sparks Homicide Investigation

The burned remains of a man were discovered inside a dumpster on fire, according to Arizona police.

Phoenix Police Department officers responded to a call about a death near 11th Avenue and Madison Street at about 7:54 a.m. on March 21.

When officers arrived, they found a victim inside a dumpster with clear signs that he had been burned.

According to the Arizona Government's own statistics, there have been 44 homicides in the state as of January 1, 2023. In 2022, there were 405 recorded homicides in Arizona, which represented a fall from 536 in 2021.

A statement sent to Newsweek read: "The victim was not able to be identified due to the burn injuries covering his body.

"Detectives with the Phoenix Police Department's homicide bureau responded and took over the investigation.

"The victim was taken to the Maricopa County Forensic Science Center for examination," the statement read. "This continues to be an active case. Details of the incident will not be known until detectives complete their investigation."

Police officers did not release any information about the victim's identity, and no arrests have been made in connection with the man's death.

According to WSB-TV, the dumpster was burned in an area called "The Zone," which is where a large number of homeless people live downtown.

David Hibbard, who works for the nearby Audio Visions business, said he saw police tape off the area on Tuesday morning.

He told Fox10: "They (police) took our hard drive. We have cameras watching this place like crazy, so we got two camera systems, and they took [them] to clearly see what's going on.

"What I think I saw was two guys with something in a shopping basket went up to that trash can right there, and they tossed him in. We didn't see him light him on fire, but I didn't watch all the video."

Hibbard added: "This is ridiculous. All these business owners, we can't operate a business if you have to go through this."

The Phoenix Rescue Mission has said that on any given day there are an estimated 9,000 people who are homeless in the Valley, a name for Phoenix Metropolitan Area.

The mission added that many are easy to find as they live in tent cities along roadsides or in public parks, although many others live in cars or in fields "out of the way."

The rescue mission also stated a "grim milestone" had been reached in Maricopa County in 2020, that "more than half of the area's homeless population was left unsheltered."