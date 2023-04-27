Body of Girl, 6, Stuffed in Bucket And Left Outside Mother's Home: Police

The body of a girl, 6, was found stuffed in a bucket left outside her biological mother's home in Louisiana. Police have now arrested the girlfriend of the child's father and launched a murder investigation into the "senseless" killing.

Police in Harahan, a New Orleans suburb, located the girl inside a 10-gallon chlorine bucket on the front lawn of the house at 8:20 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26.

The victim was identified as Bella Fontenelle, and the local coroner ruled the death as a homicide, adding that she had multiple injuries.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Joseph Lopinto at a press conference. He said the girl, Bella Fontenelle, was found dead inside a bucket left on the front lawn of her biological mother. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there were 943 homicides in Louisiana in 2021. The state also had a homicide death rate of 21.3 per 100,000 people that year.

Following the discovery of Bella's body, police began a search for Hannah Landon, 43, the girlfriend of the child's father. She also uses the names Bunnak Lim and Bunnak Landon.

Officers later apprehended Landon, who lived with the father and had joint custody of the child. She is expected to be charged with first-degree murder, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office Sheriff Joseph Lopinto.

During a press conference, he explained that the child's father had come to the police station to report his daughter and girlfriend as missing.

Harahan police then searched the father's home and learned the girl's biological mother lived one block away. Officers continued the search there.

Investigators believe that the girl was killed at the father's home before being taken to the biological mother's house.

Police interviewed the father following the discovery of his daughter's body but do not believe he is involved.

Harahan Chief of Police Edward Lepre wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday, April 27: "We were devastated to learn of the senseless murder of a child in our community. We extend our deepest condolences to the family during this unimaginably difficult time."

Lepre added: "As Chief of Police, I want to assure you that Harahan is a great and safe city.

"Our department is dedicated to protecting and serving our community. We will not rest until justice is served, and we will continue to work tirelessly to keep our streets safe for all residents and visitors.

"In closing please keep the St. Matthew School Family in your thoughts and prayers, I would also like to thank the citizens of Harahan for their continued cooperation and support," Lepre wrote.

