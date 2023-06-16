Bold Investment During COVID-19 Was Critical, but It Shouldn't Have to End

The COVID-19 pandemic interrupted our daily lives and caused significant health, social, and financial impacts. Undoubtedly, it surprised the nation and highlighted our lack of preparation for a crisis of this magnitude. We had to meet the moment and our government moved quickly to shore up the economic security of young people, but only for a temporary period that is now coming to an end.

Throughout the pandemic, a myriad of support programs took bold action to aid access to health coverage, economic security through various tax credits, and relief of financial strain by pausing student loan payments, to name a few. Through legislative and administrative action, we created significant investments to keep people financially afloat, especially for young adults, and one by one they've been allowed to expire. With the Public Health Emergency officially ending this month, the last of the protections have fallen away.

We are now confronted with the reality of these programs expiring and the economic instability that will follow.

Through the American Rescue Plan passed in 2021, the Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) and Child Tax Credit (CTC) were expanded and adjusted, helping lift millions above the poverty line. The CTC became a monthly rather than an annual credit, having an immediate effect reducing the number of children in poverty by 44%. These tax credits were essential during the pandemic to ensure that families and childless workers weren't taxed into poverty and provided historic financial support. Yet, we have let the provisions go away.

The result of this implementation was monumental, not only lifting financial constraints on workers and families but also having a notable effect on their mental health. It's not surprising that when the stress of economic burdens was lifted, mental health improved, especially among low-income people and members of racial and ethnic minority groups.

Expanding the EITC and CTC permanently past the public health emergency could continue this upward trend of economic mobility and, subsequently, better mental health conditions. The temporary relief EITC provided is an opportunity to make a permanent change and improve the lives of millions.

Beyond textbook definitions of financial stability, access to affordable health coverage, a necessity for prosperity, is also being rolled back.

The Families First Coronavirus Response Act, signed in March 2020, was pivotal in ensuring health coverage was reliable and accessible during the pandemic. However, as a provision requiring continuous Medicaid enrollment expires in waves across the country, thousands of young adults will no longer be covered starting April 1. This leaves many uninsured without options for affordable coverage. It's estimated that up to 24 million people could lose Medicaid during the unwinding process.

Furthermore, the unraveling of the public health emergency poses significant racial inequities, with 64% of Latino enrollees, over half of Asian/Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander enrollees, nearly 40% of Black enrollees, and nearly half of multiracial and other non-White enrollees predicted to lose coverage. While some states have made efforts to expand Medicaid, the results nationwide will nevertheless be catastrophic.

And, of course, we can't talk about pandemic finances and young adults without talking about the student debt repayment pause. Pausing payments and interest accrual on student loans during the pandemic has given us a glimpse of what a world without massive student debt could look like. One where people can save for retirement or buy a house, where they can afford to have a family or pursue a new career, and one where their mental health isn't suffering from the weight of massive debt. President Biden has attempted to turn this program into a permanent fix, in a partial way, by proposing to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt for millions of borrowers — only to have this attempt blocked by the courts.

After seeing firsthand how these programs have benefitted young adults, it begs the question: Why did it take a national health emergency for us to invest in the economic stability of our young adults? More importantly, why is this economic opportunity only valued during the national emergency, but it falls to the wayside when it ends?

We have seen the huge impact that this investment and support has had on the country. As we move further from the public health emergency, we return to the uncertainty of how people will access affordable health care, remain above the poverty line, and gain economic stability.

Pre-pandemic young adults had a slow and inequitable recovery from the Great Recession, only to face another national crisis. During the pandemic, young adults struggled to make ends meet, and these programs provided a necessary foundation of support.

Young adults — who in aggregate went into the pandemic with the least accumulated wealth, highest rates of unemployment, and most precarious access to necessities of any age group — faced some of the most intense economic disruptions over the course of the crisis. It is imperative that we continue to back young adults. These programs are more than stop-gap measures but could be a lifeline to finding equitable footing.

The ending of the public health emergency and the transitional period of many federal support programs has generated immense stress and uncertainty. During this time, it is critical our communities work together to support each other, our employees, and those close to us.

Many are losing vital lifelines during this time. We must be mindful of the financial stress many might be shouldering in addition to their day-to-day, and meet people where they are. When there is so much confusion and misinformation out there, become a trusted resource for your networks. Share information you have about changes that are happening and resources to help. Furthermore, for student loans, uplift Public Student Loan Forgiveness and Income-Driven Repayment amongst other programs you can offer your employees that can help bear the burden. You can also explore the opportunities to offer student loan payments as an employee benefit and reap some tax benefits at the same time.

Most of all, continue to advocate for essential policies and a stronger social safety net that can help alleviate stress for so many.

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed a lot of cracks in our systems, but it also showed that we have the ability to choose to do big things and invest in our people. Returning to pre-pandemic conditions and halting these programs is more than a mistake; it's detrimental to our future.