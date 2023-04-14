Police Search for Bomb Planted in One of Hundreds of Indiana Schools

Approximately 40 school districts across Indiana received a bomb threat via email Thursday evening.

No suspicious or explosive devices have been found. The Federal Bureau of Investigation, Department of Homeland Security and local authorities are investigating the origin of the threat.

Many schools are closed on Friday while some remain open with heightened police presence as a precaution.

Hundreds of schools were forced to cancel in-person classes on Friday after bomb threats were sent to approximately 40 districts across Indiana, state police told Newsweek.

Indiana State Police's (ISP) Sergeant John Perrine said that the exact number of schools impacted is still being investigated but roughly 35 to 40 school districts received a bomb threat via email around 10:50 pm ET Thursday evening.

The threat, which was not written in English, was translated to, "One of your schools has a bomb inside. It is well-built, solid and discreetly located. Considering that today is your last day, I think it is appropriate for you to pray to God. Allah is the greatest," according to Henry County Sheriff John Sproles.

Marnie Cooke, director of marketing and communications for Noblesville Schools, told Newsweek that there didn't seem to be any reasons on which districts were being targeted, as the districts that received the threats range from small to large and are geographically scattered.

"The Noblesville Police Department is in the process of sweeping all of our schools and confirming that they're safe," Cooke said. "We expect to give an update hopefully later this afternoon."

So far, no suspicious or explosive devices have been found.

Perrine said that law enforcement officials remain focused on determining the origin of the threat, adding that there is no reason to believe the threat has any credibility at this time.

"At this time no suspicious or explosive devices have been found in any of our schools," ISP said in a press release. State police said they learned of the threat early Friday and quickly contacted the Department of Education, which referred Newsweek to ISP's statement.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has partnered with state and local authorities to investigate the threats, and schools have said that Homeland Security is also investigating the situation.

School districts that will be practicing e-learning on Friday include:

Noblesville Schools

Lebanon Community School Corporation

Southwestern Consolidated Schools of Shelby County

Western School Corporation

Fairfield Community Schools

Marion Community Schools

Middlebury Community Schools

Shelby Eastern Schools

Northwest Allen County Schools

Shenandoah School Corporation

Frankton-Lapel Community Schools

Guerin Catholic High School

Madison Consolidated Schools

Madison-Grant Community Schools

Oak Hill United School Corporation

Rising Sun-Ohio County Community Schools

Salme Community Schools

Shelbyville Central Schools

Tipton Community School Corporation

Union County-College Corner Joint School District

Center Grove Schools, Western Wayne Schools and Speedway Schools are also closed for the day. Edinburgh Community School Corporation, which received the threat Thursday night, will remain open.

"This threat has been deemed not credible and we have been advised that it is safe for us to be in session today," Edinburgh Community School Corporation said in a Friday morning statement. "The safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We would not be in session if we believed that anyone's safety was in jeopardy. A strong police presence will be at both schools as a precaution. Thank you for trusting us with your children."