Border Collie Finds Forever Dog After Owner's Foster Fail: 'Best Friends'

A border collie has found its own "forever dog," with the pair's adorable bond melting hearts online.

Rachel, who did not provide a surname, began fostering Tucker, a 4-month-old puppy, a few months ago, after his owner gave him to the vet clinic where she works. She originally planned to care for the mixed-breed rescue on a temporary basis—until her border collie Laker fell in love with him.

"By the time we went to bed on the first night we brought Tucker home, they'd bonded," Rachel told Newsweek.

"He just wants to be wherever she is and she is happy to have her little shadow follow her around."

Laker (left) and Tucker (right) were best friends from day one. @_lifewithlaker_

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), roughly 3.1 million dogs enter shelters annually in the U.S. Unfortunately, only 2 million find new homes.

Rachel had always dreamed of adopting a rescue dog, she said. However, she and her partner Jay were rejected by 30 different shelters due to living in an apartment.

"This was despite the fact that I worked from home and our property backs onto kilometers of trails through the mountains," she said.

"We ended up looking for an ethical and responsible breeder, and I ended up with my heart dog."

However, she was able to foster dogs through her employer. After her first foster puppy Fenton found his forever home, Rachel and Jay decided to care for Tucker.

"Our clients walked in with a new puppy. He was the cutest thing I had ever seen," Rachel said.

Rachel and her partner Jay decided to adopt Tucker permanently after seeing how quickly the pup bonded with their Border Collie. @_lifewithlaker_

"They explained that they found him on a 2ft lead with no water and no shade in the 30-degree heat surrounded by cigarette butts."

The clients convinced Tucker's owner to surrender him to them before bringing him to the clinic for help.

That weekend, Rachel and Jay took Laker and Tucker camping. Although Laker was initially overwhelmed by Tucker's "big puppy" energy, she quickly warmed up to the foster pup.

"Tucker was climbing all over her, biting her ears, legs, and anything he could get his baby teeth on and she let him with a smile on her face," Rachel said.

"We knew her big sister status had set in."

After spending two days with Tucker, Rachel knew the foster had "failed" and they decided to adopt him.

Tucker follows Laker around like "her shadow." @_lifewithlaker_/TikTok

Rachel shared a video of Laker and Tucker cuddling in the back of her car to TikTok. Captioned "I think my forever dog just found her forever dog," the cute clip received 1.9 million views.

"Soulmates are hard to find," commented Nunya Bizness.

"Those pups look like they've been connected forever," agreed Becca Lynn.

"My heart," wrote Ashley.

"That's her dog now," joked Natalie.

"Is it really a foster fail if the other pet is the one that adopts the foster?" asked Meghan McCann Rader.

"That baby is home," said A., while user6105518412961 called the scene "the most beautiful foster fail ever."

