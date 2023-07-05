How Border Collie Puppy's First Party Started vs. How It Ended Melts Hearts

A puppy called Willow has melted hearts all over the internet after a video comparing how her first party started and how it ended went viral on social media.

The video, shared on TikTok on Tuesday by the dog's owner, under the username Nalawillowbordercollies, shows two recordings of Willow at her first party, comparing her reaction when she first arrived and when she left... so to speak.

Overlaid text on the clip reads "How Willow's first party started," as the pup can be seen acting all shy, curling up to her owner's legs. When the text reads "How it ended," Willow is resting on a bench, wrapped in a blanket, by the bonfire.

Stock image of a border collie at a party. A video of a border collie before and after her first party has gone viral. Getty Images

The border collie's owner also wrote: "Willow attended her first party with raging success!"

Unlike Willow, many dogs love being the center of attention, so a party is a great opportunity for them to get all the love from their human friends. But parties can distract you and your dog may get hurt if you don't take proper precautions.

According to Oakland Veterinary Referral Services, in order to best organize a party as a dog owner, you should plan ahead; create a quiet space for your pet to relax and recharge; keep food and booze out of their reach; and appoint a pet guardian who will be checking on him throughout the party, making sure it's having a good time too.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, getting viewers from across TikTok. It has so far been viewed over 1.6 million times and received 358,400 likes on the platform.

One user, Miriam and Arlo, commented: "Instant follow. It's okay, Willow. I have narcolepsy, so I also fall asleep at parties." And humankirk said: "I appreciate that everyone at the party reacted the same way I would with the immediate 'Aweeee.'"

Nan3_00 wrote: "Social gatherings can get pretty ruff for me too bud." And Wildcrusader said: "Willow is just waiting for everybody to FINALLY go home." Hannah Isabel Lewis added: "I also end parties like that."

Another user, Missborrellix, commented: "I miss the days when my border collie was that small, he's all grown up now." And It's going to be a great day said: "That real party animal you got there!!!" Trishna Djurini added: "Introverts recognize an introvert.... adorable. wanna cuddle with him under the blanket."

Katk5998 wrote: "As a fellow willow I approve and relate." And Lane said: "Why is no one holding the baby while she sleeps???"

