Border Collie Watching Soccer Over Going on Walks Melts Hearts

A TikTok video featuring a soccer-loving border collie named Scamp has proved to be a big hit.

Border collies are known for being energetic pups who love nothing more than chasing a ball or running up and down hills and Scamp is no exception. Bred to herd and guard sheep, the American Kennel Club describes border collies as being a "remarkably bright workaholic."

The video featuring Scamp, which was posted by @MikeWTog, shows the pup enthusiastically watching a game of soccer with his owner from behind a fence.

Scamp appears to be diligently keeping up with the game, his eyes darting after the ball and his paws poised to lunge forward and catch it if it ever came to him.

"Most dogs like to go for a walk," the video's creator comically wrote in a caption accompanying the clip. "Every evening he asks to go and watch soccer."

Since being posted to the social media platform, the video has garnered 535,000 likes and numerous comments.

"Aww bless him, he's like 'kick it to me lads,'" one impressed viewer wrote underneath the post.

Another TikToker commented: "That's a border collie, they want to chase the ball. Take him to herd sheep, feed his soul."

Scamp appears to live in England and also excel at puzzle games, as demonstrated in other videos posted by @MikeWTog. Watching soccer seems to be a favorite activity for the active pup though, and he can be seen attending other soccer matches in previous videos on the original poster's TikTok page.

According to pet insurance firm PetPlan, border collies are "alert and agile" family-oriented dogs described as being incredibly quick both mentally and physically.

Thanks to their sheep-herding origins, border collies typically thrive in the outdoors where they can run wild—and perhaps play some soccer.

The earliest recorded collie trial to see how the dogs fared as sheep herders took place in Wales in 1873. According to the American Kennel Club, "the crowd were astonished that the border collies were able to herd sheep into a small pen, guided only by hand signals and whistles from their owners."

Newsweek reached out to @MikeWTok for comment.

