Boss's Reason for Texting Employee's Wife Dragged: 'Just Plain Wrong'

A post about a wife whose phone "blew up" with calls from her partner's boss and colleague after her spouse's absence from work due to a family emergency has gone viral.

The post was shared two days ago on Reddit's "r/antiwork" subforum under the username OKC2023champs and has received 7,700 upvotes. In it, the poster wrote that they sent their boss a message saying, "I'm sorry, I am still out of town dealing with my mom, I will be back tonight, and will be in the office tomorrow morning."

Thinking that message was "sufficient," the poster went back to the hospital, but they later found that the company had contacted their wife several times.

"They blew up her phone at work, asking where I was, am I going to be in tomorrow, what's going on, I can't call out 2 hours before work and they're going to have to have a talk with me," the poster added.

Was the company acting out of line? Ashley Samson, chief of staff at National Business Capital, told Newsweek that the employer's actions were "just plain wrong" and "this whole situation could have been handled completely differently."

The latest post comes in the era of quiet quitting, with more than a third (35 percent) of workers in America citing feeling "disrespected at work" as a major reason why they left their jobs in 2021. This is according to a Pew Research Center survey in February 2022.

The worker in the latest Reddit post wrote that they've been at this company for about seven months. "It's a very small warehouse/office space, only 3 people including me."

The poster was away from work last Wednesday and Thursday due to a "family emergency" and also had to leave early on Friday.

The poster added: "On Friday I told them I would be back Monday. However, that didn't go as planned and on Saturday I realized I wouldn't be back until Monday night." So the poster sent the boss an email on Saturday and followed up with a text message on Monday morning before work, "just to give an extra heads up since I haven't gotten an email response."

The poster wrote: "Work phones are how we communicate and my boss' is turned off on the weekend, which is why I didn't call Saturday and waited till before work to text again."

The poster added that their wife, who is listed as their emergency contact, "works at a very very high stress job where phones are for emergencies only, so her phone being spammed wasn't a good look for her."

When the poster is out of the office, the other colleague takes on their "entire workload, so he was upset that he's falling behind on his work," the poster wrote in a later comment. They added that "obviously that's not my fault, but just goes back to poor planning."

"On top of hours being cut, meaning my pay is going down, I now feel like boundaries were crossed and it is definitely time for a change," the poster wrote.

'Just Plain Wrong'

Samson said: "It's just plain wrong for the employer to have contacted the employee's wife in this situation."

The expert added that the poster "did everything right" by keeping the employer informed and updated. If the boss missed these communications from the employee, "that's his or her responsibility."

The worker even wrote that they'd be back at work the following day, "so any discussion about disciplinary measures for missing work could have waited until then."

Instead, the company repeatedly texted the employee's wife, "which is just not acceptable behavior in my book," Samson said, adding "emergency contacts are meant for emergencies only, not for unnecessary interference."

Samson added: "Clearly, the employee was dealing with a family emergency, and the employer knew about it from the previous week. Even if the employer missed the employee's texts or emails, it shouldn't have been rocket science to connect the dots and understand why the employee might still be absent."

'Completely Inappropriate'

Several Reddit users sided with the original poster.

In a comment that received 6,800 upvotes, user GuyBeardmane wrote: "It's completely inappropriate and they owe your wife and you an apology."

Devils_av0cad0 posted: "Boss needs to be way less communicative with your wife, wildly inappropriate."

User 888o8oo commented: "Seriously, they have no right to be doing this. Talk about boundaries being crossed icckkkkk!"

WhitishRogue wrote: "Your job is between you and your boss. Your coworker has no business snooping into your life. Ask them why they're using her phone number outside of an actual emergency. Severed fingers and heart attacks are emergencies, not planned absences."

