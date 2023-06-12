Boss's 'Ridiculous' Reason for Refusing Employee's Vacation Request Blasted

A user on Reddit recently found themselves in an awkward situation after their boss denied their vacation leave.

In the post, the Redditor, who goes by the name EconomistOtherwise51, explained that they had a birthday trip to Europe planned for about nine days, but their holiday request was denied by their boss.

"My boss denied my vacation and said I can only go five business days because it is unfair to my other co-workers," they wrote.

After querying their boss's actions, they wrote that their "boss threw a whole fit and said it's unfair to everyone else for me to take so many days off...I can't afford to quit right now so until then I'll just look for any small job and take whatever, if not I will not be going back there after that trip...These companies are ridiculous."

"U.S. workers are not legally entitled to any paid holiday," according to business development service Foothold America. "The number of days varies from employer to employer, but on average, U.S. workers receive around ten days of paid holiday each year," they report. "In addition, time off is often accrued, which means that U.S. staff will need to be working in their job for 12 months before they're entitled to ten days of holiday."

Newsweek spoke to Madeline Mann, career coach and owner of the YouTube channel "Self Made Millennial."

"Over the past decade many companies have switched from giving employees a certain number of paid days off, to doing away with the administrative burden and saying that employees can take time off as they need it," she told Newsweek. "It sounds great at first, the policy is 'flexible' and 'unlimited' but the catch is that the time off has to be approved by your manager. If your manager doesn't find it reasonable, they can deny the request.

"Unlimited paid time off (PTO) policies have shown to lead employees to take less vacation time, not more. When employees have a bank of PTO days ready for them to use, they feel more empowered to utilize them. But when there isn't a set number of days, the expectations can feel vague, and no time seems like a good time to take a vacation. This Reddit post illustrates this situation perfectly. The employee was thoughtful in choosing a good time: others can take over, it's a slow season, and they are giving their employer notice.

"That's the key factor to Unlimited PTO—as long as it is reasonable, the time off should always be granted. The solution for the manager who fears the dynamic will be unfair is for them to encourage their team members to take a couple days off. It's a wonderful feeling to have a manager say, 'You've had a challenging few weeks, why not take a Friday off soon and enjoy a long weekend?' If it's truly about unfairness, that's the solution."

