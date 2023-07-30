Dog Pretending to Be Paralyzed After Having Nails Trimmed Delights Viewers

The time has finally come where you need to trim your dog's claws. This may just be a routine walk in the park for some owners, but for others, this may be a day of dread with multiple red circles around it on the calendar.

Some dogs may not even notice when you cut their claws, whereas others may act like you're trying to take away their civil liberties. One such dog is a Boston terrier, who had a very dramatic reaction to having her claws trimmed.

In a video posted to TikTok account @idrinkandknowthings with over 407,000 views in less than a week, the Boston terrier be seen dragging herself dramatically across the floor, back legs out behind her. "After toenails have been clipped, acting like she can't walk just to make you feel bad that you hurt one nail," reads the caption.

One top tip from the American Kennel Club (AKC) is to put peanut butter on a silicone mat for your pet while you trim its claws. "Nail trimming is an essential part of dog grooming, and trim nails are one clear sign of your dog's good health and hygiene," says the AKC. "Professional groomers will perform the task for squeamish owners, but dog nail trimming is a simple procedure if done correctly."

To trim your pet's nails, "drape your arms and upper body over the animal. When trimming the front claws, keep your left forearm over the neck to keep the dog from lifting its head," recommends the College of Veterinary Medicine of Washington State University. "If the dog tries to stand, lean your upper body over its shoulders to prevent it from rising. If your dog is too wiggly, try laying it on its side. Grip each individual toe firmly with your thumb and forefinger."

Dogs also have what's known as a dew claw, almost like a thumb that sits above the other claws. As it doesn't touch the ground and get naturally worn down, it will need trimming regularly.

"The dew claw, which is attached by loose skin, can usually be bent away from the leg so that you can trim easily with the scissors-type trimmer," says the College of Veterinary Medicine. "The dew claw is on the inner side of the paw and often grows into the toe pad, causing pain for dogs. Dew claws do not touch the ground and are not worn down by walking, so it is important they are cut regularly."

Users on TikTok found the video hilarious, with one writing, "Award winning performance."

"It was....soap poisoning!" wrote another.

"How do they share scene notes with each other without phones," asked a third.

