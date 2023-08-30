Bound Skeletons Discovered in Gallows Puzzle Archeologists

A group of bound skeletons discovered in an old execution area has puzzled archaeologists in Germany.

The archaeologists were excavating near Quedlinburg in the Harz district of Germany when they found the three skeletons lying in strange positions. The area was a former place of execution from the 18th century. One skeleton had its arms tied, indicating that the person had been executed. The others were criss-crossed together, with their spines on top of each other.

Archaeologists are not sure why.

"This is special and very puzzling," archaeologist Marita Genesis, from the State Office for Monument Preservation and Archeology told VNexplorer. "Further investigations will show whether both entered the burial pit at the same time. Based on broken pottery, it is clear that the upper skeleton dates from the 18th century."

Stock image of gallows. Bound skeletons were found in Germany in what archaeologists say was an execution yard from the 18th century. CristiNistor/Getty

The total area covers around 140 square meters, and a total of four stone point foundations were also discovered, VNexplorer reported. It is likely these were the gallows, two upright structures built for the purpose of hanging criminals.

The death penalty by hanging happened in Germany until 1809. It was enforced to reduce the number of crimes committed and acted as a deterrent. People were hung for various crimes, including theft and murder.

Archaeologists discovered the gallows had been rebuilt and renewed several times over several decades.

"The three-post gallows system could be four to seven meters long so that several convicts could be hanged at the same time," Genesis told the news network.

Each was constructed from three oak posts that had been built upright by placing them in deep holes in the ground. Long crossbars connected the oak posts.

In the 18th century, those who were executed were not buried in a cemetery. Instead, they were usually placed under the gallows themselves. Alongside the gallows, archaeologists also discovered three large bone pits. The remains were found buried around five meters away from where the skeletons had been buried.

"It contained various bone fragments from a previously unknown number of individuals," Genesis told VNexplorer. "The executioner had to clean up at certain intervals and simply threw the decomposed body parts from the gallows into the bone pit. Bone pits with so many individuals are striking. So far, six to nine individuals have been located in the pits. But we're only at the top end, it's possible that there's more to come."

Do you have a tip on a science story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about archeology? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.