Internet in Hysterics as Boxer Tries to Get Dad's Attention While on Call

A video of a dog appearing desperate to get her owner's attention has gone viral on TikTok, where it had 1.4 million views at the time of writing.

The clip was shared by TikToker @theburgoynes with a caption saying: "When dad's on the phone and isn't giving you attention."

The footage showed Bella the boxer leaning her body against the back of a man sitting on a sofa. The man appeared to be speaking to someone on the phone. He was heard saying: "Yea...yea, exactly," while Bella continued to crouch over him, with her head resting on the phone before the clip ended.

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), the world's largest purebred dog registry, boxers are known to be "upbeat and playful" and "sometimes silly."

Boxer dog looking sad on a bed.
A file photo of a boxer looking sad, resting its head on a dog bed. A video of a boxer dog seeking attention from her owner while he was on the phone has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

Noted for their loyalty, affection and intelligence, boxers have "been among America's most popular dog breeds for a very long time," the AKC said.

"Their patience and protective nature have earned them a reputation as a great dog with children. They take the jobs of watchdog and family guardian seriously and will meet threats fearlessly. Boxers do best when exposed to a lot of people and other animals in early puppyhood," according to the AKC.

As attention-seeking as the boxer's behavior in the latest viral video may have seemed, do dogs really get jealous? Apparently so, according to a September 2012 study.

The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal PLOS One, found that "dogs exhibited significantly more jealous behaviors," such as snapping, getting between the owner and object, pushing/touching the object/owner, when their owners "displayed affectionate behaviors towards what appeared to be another dog as compared to nonsocial objects."

The study said: "These results lend support to the hypothesis that jealousy has some ''primordial' form that exists in human infants and in at least one other social species besides humans."

@theburgoynes

When dads on the phone and isnt giving ypu attention #bellatheboxer #dogsoftiktok #boxerpuppy #boxerdogsoftiktok #fyp

♬ original sound - Rachel Burgoyne

The dog's attention-seeking behavior in the latest viral clip has left TikTokers in stitches.

Michelle said: "Boxers don't know personal space."

User tarka183 said: "Boxers have absolutely no spatial awareness whatsoever."

John67 wrote "Too funny," while MelissaHager11 said "Boxers are always so goofy. love it. so cute."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster via TikTok for comment. This video hasn't been independently verified.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC