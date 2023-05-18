Heartwarming

Hearts Melt as Grieving Boxer Accepts New Puppy After Losing Best Friend

Are two dogs better than one? It would appear so when a pair of boxer dogs became best buddies after a shaky start.

A white boxer dog named Roshi, with differently colored eyes, a condition called heterochromia, was sad after he lost his best friend Goku, another boxer, in February. To cheer Roshi up, his owners decided to get him a puppy, but "he was not happy," the TikTok video revealed.

In a clip viewed over 3.6 million times, Roshi can be seen showing curiosity toward the light-brown boxer puppy, who would try to sit with him. However, "he would immediately walk away," the video text reads.

Two boxer dogs
A stock image of a young boxer dog taking nap with an older boxer dog. An adorable video of a senior boxer dog finally accepting his new puppy friend has melted hearts online. Ricardo Pascual/Getty Images

It was a short-lived conflict as "by the afternoon he engaged in play time. He decided the pup wasn't all that 'bad'. By the end of the night they were snuggling and sleeping next to one another," reads the video text.

While many dog owners have the resources or desire for only one dog, some decide to get their dog a pup to keep them occupied while they're out or at work.

"Dogs are pack animals, and so having more individuals in the pack (and particularly more dogs) can help them feel safer and more comfortable" Patrik Holmboe told Newsweek, a veterinarian at Cooper Pet Care. "Having two dogs allows them to provide more physical exercise for each other. It is very likely that the dogs will play with each other more than you're able to play with them, and in general, the more physical exercise, the better."

Separation anxiety can be a real problem in dogs, especially those who are used to having a companion, like Roshi.

"Two dogs will also provide more mental stimulation for each other than just you as an owner can do," said Holmboe. "Similar to physical exercise, there's no question that increased mental exercise is beneficial to our dogs. It keeps them engaged, reduces boredom, and decreases chances of performing bad behaviors."

Users in the comments loved the heartwarming video. "Sitting on him is the biggest boxer thing ever," wrote one, while another commented: "Boxer Mom here, I love this so much."

One user posted: "That made me cry happy tears!!! precious!!!"

Newsweek has reached out to @goku_n_roshi via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

