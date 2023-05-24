Boxers Trying To Help Puppy Next Door Get Under Fence Melts Hearts

A video of two boxer dogs in New Jersey trying to help a puppy slide under their next-door neighbor's fence has captivated viewers online.

The video, in a TikTok post, is captioned: "We've got a new pup next door! Looks like Duke wants to come over and play!" It captures the two dogs jumping up and down excitedly while patrolling a large fence looking for a way to allow the new puppy next door to cross into their backyard. Eventually, the pair find a hole under the fence that the puppy repeatedly pokes its head through.

Although the boxers persist in digging to try to make the hole bigger thereby allowing their new friend through, by the end of the clip the puppy is still no further into its neighbor's garden than it was at the start.

What Do The Comments Say?

TikTok viewers have been delighted by the friendship between the three dogs and the determination of the two boxers to help the puppy get under the fence. Since it was shared to the social media platform on April 11 by @Cali_Cooper_, the TikTok post has been viewed more than 3.5 million times and liked by over 388,000 different users.

More than 1,100 TikTokers have shared their amusement at the viral moment in the comments section below the post.

"If you don't make a dog door right now I swear to all the puppy Gods," one user wrote.

"Might as well put a doggy door in the fence," another said.

"It seems your 3rd dog is trapped in the neighbors yard," joked a different user.

Another TikToker had some practical advice, commenting: "Make a dog door that locks on both sides. When both are unlocked it's OK for them to play."

A stock image of a dog peering over a fence. A newly viral video shows two boxers trying to help their new puppy neighbor slide under their fence. Getty Images

According to the American Kennel Club, boxers are one of the most popular dog breeds in the U.S. They are known to be upbeat, playful and protective, which aptly sums up the antics displayed by the dogs in the video clip. Originally bred to work, the breed now make for active and alert pets, which again sums up why the two boxers in the viral video had such a firm eye on the puppy next door.

Newsweek reached out to @Cali_Cooper_ for comment via TikTok.

