News

Boy, 10, Shot Dead As Police Search for 'Armed and Dangerous' Woman

By
News Crime Gun Violence Police Virginia

A search has been launched to find an armed suspect after a 10-year-old boy was shot at a Virginia home, according to police. The female suspect has been identified by law enforcement as Tashawanda Nicole Drayton who is described as "armed and dangerous."

Police in Franklin, about 75 miles southeast of Richmond and close to the North Carolina border, were alerted to reports of a shooting in a residential area in the south of the city at around 3 p.m. on August 9.

When officers arrived they found two gunshot victims, both in the same block but in different houses, and determined the injuries were life-threatening. Police said the gunshot victims were aged 10 and 37, both male, and that they were given treatment soon afterward.

photo of Tashawanda Nicole Drayton
A photo of Tashawanda Nicole Drayton, 24. Drayton is wanted in connection with the death of a 10-year-old boy. police handout

During their investigation, police learned that four people arrived at the home of the 37-year-old and that an altercation took place. At one point, one of the group produced a firearm and started shooting, with bullets striking both victims.

Franklin police later identified the suspect as Tashawanda Nicole Drayton, 24, and secured a warrant against her.

She is wanted for first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated malicious wounding, two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, use of a firearm in commission of a felony, threat to burn or damage a building, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and discharge of a firearm in a public place.

Drayton, 24, is described as "armed and dangerous," by police. She is a Black woman, 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 250 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Franklin police said in an August 9 Facebook post: "While securing the scene, Franklin Fire and Rescue responded and began to administer life-saving aid and transported both victims to Bon Secours Southampton Memorial Hospital.

"Due to the injuries received, the 37-year-old adult male was flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital where he has been treated and released.

"The 10-year-old male child succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Due to the age of the child, we will not be releasing his name."

Franklin Police Chief Steve Patterson said: "This is a very sad day for the City of Franklin. Any loss of life is unwarranted, but for a 10-year-old to be the victim of violent crime is unacceptable and we as a community must come together and end this senselessness.

"The Franklin Police Department offers its condolences to the family of the young man killed today and hopes the community will come together to support both families during this time."

According to the Gun Violence Archive, a database that collects information about shootings across the country, 11 people have been fatally shot in Virginia since August 1 this year.

Newsweek has contacted the City of Franklin Virginia Police Department for comment via email.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC