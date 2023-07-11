Boy, 10, Shot in Head by Mother's Ex: Police

A 10-year-old Texas boy is "fighting for his life" after he was allegedly shot several times, including in the head, by his mother's ex-boyfriend.

Cody John Olson, from Denton, just northeast of Dallas, was shot multiple times at a trailer park on July 4, ABC affiliate WFAA reported on Monday.

Detectives determined Olson had been outside a home when Travis Rollins, 39, allegedly arrived in a pick-up truck and shot at both victims.

A mugshot of Travis Rollins, 39. Cody John Olson, 10, is currently fighting for his life after being shot six times, allegedly by Rollins. Getty

Rollins then allegedly walked up to the home and fired additional gunshots before he returned to the vehicle and drove away.

"The mother was not injured. Nearby residences were also struck by bullets, with no additional injuries reported. The boy's mother identified Rollins, her ex-boyfriend, as the suspect," said a July 5 Denton police news release.

Olson was taken to the ICU at Cook Children's Medical Center in nearby Fort Worth.

According to a GoFundMe campaign launched by Michael Cross, who said he was Olson's grandfather, the boy was shot "twice in the head, once in his foot, once in his hip and one in his rib area" and requires multiple surgeries.

Cross said: "My 10-year-old grandson is fighting for his life."

The target amount on the GoFundMe page is set at $1 million to cover medical bills and future surgeries, which include an operation on his brain, Cross said.

Since the campaign went live on Sunday, July 9, it has raised $695.

Olson's grandmother Vickie Cross told ABC affiliate WFAA: "To see him in that bed being kept alive with machines, not able to communicate, get up and play like other kids this summer. He didn't deserve this."

Michael Cross told the network: "It's a miracle that he made it here. He's fighting for his life. He's got tubes in him all over, and if he survives we have no idea what his quality of life will be."

Rollins was found by Duncanville police who arrested him at about 9:30 p.m. on July 4 on an unrelated aggravated assault with a deadly weapon warrant out of Ellis County, according to a Denton police news release.

Rollins was later charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

His bail was set at $1.1 million, $500,000 for each Denton charge, and $100,000 for the Ellis County warrant.

Newsweek has contacted the Denton Police Department for comment via email.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, a database that collects information from shootings across the country, there have been three instances where children aged up to 11 years old have been shot in Texas since July 1. None of the victims died of their injuries, according to the database.