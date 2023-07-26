Boy, 11, Dies After Being Electrocuted While Trying To Retrieve Kite

An 11-year-old boy has died after being electrocuted while trying to retrieve a kite from electrical wiring, according to a report. The incident occurred on Monday in the city of Campos dos Goytacazes, located in the state of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, the family said.

Vítor Gabriel was playing with a kite in the city's Parque Presidente Vargas neighborhood, when it became stuck on some electrical wiring.

He climbed up onto the roof of a residence to fetch the kite with a metal bar, but in the process he received an electric shock, Brazilian news outlet g1 reported. Family members rushed to assist Vitor and took him to a local hospital for treatment.

Stock image: A kite flying against a blue sky. An 11-year-old boy has died after being electrocuted while trying to retrieve a kite in Brazil. iStock

Unfortunately, doctors at the Hospital Ferreira Machado were not able to save him and he passed away later that day.

"Hospital Ferreira Machado informs that, despite the efforts of the medical team, the 11-year-old patient[...]died at 4:39 p.m. in the pediatric emergency room," a statement said.

Deaths from electrocution are usually the result of electrical current passing through the body or head causing cardiac arrest or damage to vital centers of the brain.

In April, 2023, two suspected thieves died as a result of electrocution while trying to steal from a power substation in Georgia, police said.

The bodies of the pair were discovered when a transformer fire broke out at the site in Gainesville, located around 55 miles northeast of Atlanta.

When emergency responders arrived at the substation to tackle the fire, they found the two men dead at the scene.

The men had broken into a fenced area in an attempt to steal from the site just before they were electrocuted, police said.

Lieutenant Kevin Holbrook, of Gainesville Police Department, previously told Newsweek: "It is believed the deceased were attempting to steal copper wiring and other electrical components of the substation.

"First responders worked throughout the night and morning, working with utility providers, in an attempt to formulate a plan to safely recover the deceased; this made for a very dangerous situation for first responders."

This month, a 24-year-old man was killed in New Delhi, India, while using a treadmill at his local gym before work, local outlet NDTV reported.

After finishing a run, the man sat down to rest and then suddenly collapsed. Staff and gym-goers rushed to his aid and he was transported to hospital, but was later declared dead. A postmortem revealed that the cause of death was electrocution.