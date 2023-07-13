Boy, 13, Charged in 12-Year-Old's Shooting Death

A 13-year-old Texas boy has been charged with manslaughter after fatally shooting his 12-year-old friend, according to local police, who say the boy brought the gun with him to the victim's house.

Jordan Rosales, 12, of Lubbock, Texas, was killed Tuesday evening in front of his three siblings and another 12-year-old boy, who was also charged following the shooting, the Lubbock Police Department (LPD) said in a statement. The 13-year-old suspect was charged with manslaughter, evading and trespassing, and the 12-year-old was charged with trespassing. Both boys were taken on Tuesday night to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center without incident, LPD said.

Newsweek reached out via email on Wednesday night to LPD and via GoFundMe to the victim's aunt.

A 12-year-old boy in Lubbock, Texas, was fatally shot by a 13-year-old, police said.

Police say the suspect and the 12-year-old boy went over to Rosales' house, where the initial investigation showed the 13-year-old was "handling a gun he brought with him" when he shot and killed Rosales.

At 7:50 p.m. Tuesday, LPD officers were called to the 1900 block of 44th Street in Lubbock for reports of shots fired, police said in the statement, which was shared on Facebook. Upon arrival at the scene, Rosales was found dead inside the house.

The reason for the shooting was unclear at the time of publication.

Priscilla Lucio, who identified herself as Rosales' maternal aunt, organized a GoFundMe page on behalf of the slain boy's family to cover the cost of funeral expenses. She said they need help to give Rosales a "beautiful proper burial."

On the page, she wrote, "The family is not taking it too well and we can definitely use all the help we can get."

Lucio described the 12-year-old, who she said would have turned 13 on October 20, as a Dallas Cowboys fan who loved spending time with his family.

The goal is to raise $25,000 to help "lay Jordan to rest as he meets our Lord and Savior," Lucio said.

"Jordan loved everyone and was loved by many," she said. "He went to Irons middle school loved sports and was a great basketball player the best on the team."

LPD said in the statement that the investigation is ongoing.