Boy, 6, Mauled to Death by Pit Bull Mix at Family Home: Police

A Florida child has died after being savagely bitten in the chest by a pit bull mix, according to police.

Police in North Port, between Tampa and Fort Myers, were alerted to reports of a dog attack involving a young child at about 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 4.

When officers arrived they found the child had suffered "severe injuries" to his "upper torso area."

Police said the child was airlifted to a hospital some 41 miles away from where the attack happened. He was then taken to a hospital in Tampa.

Stock image of a pit bull. The young child died as a result of his injuries, according to police. Getty

A North Port Police (NPD) statement shared on July 4 added: "The child was flown to Sarasota Memorial Hospital as a trauma alert. Both the child and the animal reside at the home. Sarasota County Animal Services has also responded to assist in the handling of the animal."

But an update post revealed the boy had died as a result of the injuries he sustained in the dog attack.

The NPD said: "The boy passed away at Tampa General Hospital as a result of the severe injuries sustained. They include trauma to the upper torso area."

Officers have said that no charges have been filed as of July 5 and that an investigation into the death has been launched.

Sarasota County Animal Services took the 3-year-old pit bull mix away from the home and it remains under its control.

Police said they was not aware of any previous incidents at the home that involved the dog's behavior.

NPD chief Todd Garrison said in a statement: "Our hearts are broken for this young child and his family. As a father and pet owner, I know this is one of the worst tragedies you can imagine.

"We ask that everyone take a few moments to pay respect and reflect on those you care for in your life. Our time here is precious."

Police said assistance will be provided to the boy's family and that no further details would be released at this time.

According to DogsBite.org, an organization that monitors fatal dog attacks across the U.S., there were 52 deaths from dog bites in 2021, the latest year covered.

It added: "In the 15-year period of 2005 through 2019, canines killed 521 Americans. Pit bulls contributed to 66 percent (346) of these deaths. Combined, pit bulls and Rottweilers contributed to 76 percent of the total recorded deaths."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that children are the most common victims of dog bites.

It added there are several things people can do if they are approached by an unfamiliar dog, which include: