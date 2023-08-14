Boy, 3, Dies After Falling From Boat and Being Hit by Propeller

A toddler was killed when he tumbled overboard and fell into the churn of propeller blades on Sunday afternoon.

Walter Greer, 3, who had been enjoying a day on Echo Reservoir with his family in Utah, suffered catastrophic injuries, with park rangers called to the scene of the tragedy at 4:45 p.m. The first responders attempted to save the little boy's life, but he could not be revived and he died at the scene.

The incident follows a spate of boat accidents and tragedies this summer, and comes just days after American publishing executive Adrienne Vaughan, 45, was killed in front of her family when two vessels collided and she was thrown overboard into a boat's propeller off the coast of Italy.

Stock image of police tape. Utah authorities are investigating after a toddler was killed when he fell from a boat and was killed after striking its propeller on Sunday afternoon. KRISTON JAE BETHEL/AFP via Getty Images

An 11-year-old girl died in Michigan after she was struck by a boat that was retrieving children from the water after they had fallen from an inflatable tube.

Last month, a boat careened off a Missouri lake and smashed into a house, before flipping over and hurling all of the passengers out of the vessel, leaving eight people injured; the driver was arrested on suspicion of boating while intoxicated. The incidents have shone a spotlight on safety concerns around boats and sailing.

A statement posted on Utah's Division of State Parks (UDSP) website about Sunday's tragedy said: "Walter Greer, a 3-year-old from Salt Lake City, was riding a boat with family members when he fell from the vessel. After falling in, Greer was then struck by the propeller at the rear of the boat.

"Utah State Parks law enforcement rangers responded to the area and recovered Greer from the water, but he had already passed away. He was wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.

"Along with Utah State Parks, responding agencies include, Utah State Bureau of Investigation, Summit County Sheriff's Office, Utah Highway Patrol, North Summit Flyer District, University of Utah Health AirMed, and Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation.

"This incident remains under investigation at this time. The Utah Division of State Parks extends our condolences to the family and to all those grieving at this difficult time."

Newsweek has reached out to UDSP by email seeking further information and comment.

Devan Chavez, a UDSP spokesman, told local news channel KSL TV that first responders had tried in vain to save the child but he had succumbed to his injuries. Before the horror unfolded, the boy had been "recreating, having a good time," he said, adding that all indications suggest this was an "unfortunate and tragic accident."

An unnamed bystander, who was at the reservoir with his own family, told KUTV that it was "gut wrenching" to learn what had happened out on the water.