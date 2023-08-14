News

Boy, 3, Dies After Falling From Boat and Being Hit by Propeller

By
News Killed Boat Utah

A toddler was killed when he tumbled overboard and fell into the churn of propeller blades on Sunday afternoon.

Walter Greer, 3, who had been enjoying a day on Echo Reservoir with his family in Utah, suffered catastrophic injuries, with park rangers called to the scene of the tragedy at 4:45 p.m. The first responders attempted to save the little boy's life, but he could not be revived and he died at the scene.

The incident follows a spate of boat accidents and tragedies this summer, and comes just days after American publishing executive Adrienne Vaughan, 45, was killed in front of her family when two vessels collided and she was thrown overboard into a boat's propeller off the coast of Italy.

Police tape
Stock image of police tape. Utah authorities are investigating after a toddler was killed when he fell from a boat and was killed after striking its propeller on Sunday afternoon. KRISTON JAE BETHEL/AFP via Getty Images

An 11-year-old girl died in Michigan after she was struck by a boat that was retrieving children from the water after they had fallen from an inflatable tube.

Last month, a boat careened off a Missouri lake and smashed into a house, before flipping over and hurling all of the passengers out of the vessel, leaving eight people injured; the driver was arrested on suspicion of boating while intoxicated. The incidents have shone a spotlight on safety concerns around boats and sailing.

A statement posted on Utah's Division of State Parks (UDSP) website about Sunday's tragedy said: "Walter Greer, a 3-year-old from Salt Lake City, was riding a boat with family members when he fell from the vessel. After falling in, Greer was then struck by the propeller at the rear of the boat.

"Utah State Parks law enforcement rangers responded to the area and recovered Greer from the water, but he had already passed away. He was wearing a life jacket at the time of the incident.

"Along with Utah State Parks, responding agencies include, Utah State Bureau of Investigation, Summit County Sheriff's Office, Utah Highway Patrol, North Summit Flyer District, University of Utah Health AirMed, and Utah Division of Outdoor Recreation.

"This incident remains under investigation at this time. The Utah Division of State Parks extends our condolences to the family and to all those grieving at this difficult time."

Newsweek has reached out to UDSP by email seeking further information and comment.

Devan Chavez, a UDSP spokesman, told local news channel KSL TV that first responders had tried in vain to save the child but he had succumbed to his injuries. Before the horror unfolded, the boy had been "recreating, having a good time," he said, adding that all indications suggest this was an "unfortunate and tragic accident."

An unnamed bystander, who was at the reservoir with his own family, told KUTV that it was "gut wrenching" to learn what had happened out on the water.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC