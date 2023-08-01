News

Boy, 7, Dies After Choking on Sausage at School

By
News Health Food Australia School

A 7-year-old boy has died after he choked on a cocktail sausage during a break at school.

Decklan Hayward had been playing with his friends at the Orange school in New South Wales, Australia, on July 19, when the snack caused him to choke, according to a GoFundMe page.

As Hayward was laughing and playing with friends, the sausage got stuck in his throat, preventing a clear pathway for oxygen.

The GoFundMe page, created by Hayward's aunt, Kaylah Hayward, said that his mother had dropped him off at school that morning "like any normal day," until they received the "horrifying phone call."

Ambulance
A stock photo shows the back door of an ambulance. Paramedics arrived at a school to try to save a 7-year-old boy who chocked on a sausage. mirror-images/Getty

Staff at the school called paramedics, who tried desperately to save the boy's life, but after 20 minutes passed without oxygen, he went into cardiac arrest. He was airlifted to a hospital, where doctors found that he had suffered severe brain damage due to the lack of oxygen. Hayward was put on life support for eight days but showed no signs of getting better.

"It's time to let our son grow his wings and go with the angels," his parents said in a statement released to the media on July 28, after deciding they would take their son off life support, as reported by news outlet Noticias Caracoltv.

Choking is one of the leading causes of death and injury for children. In the U.S., about 140 children choke to death annually, according to the National Library of Medicine. Thousands of others need medical assistance for brain damage caused by choking.

Children tend to be more at risk of choking because their biting and swallow abilities are not fully developed.

Read more

"My Sister Katie & Robbie have had to make a decision that no parent should ever have to & that is to let Our boy grow his wings & go with the angels some time next week," the boy's aunt said on the GoFundMe page. "Anyone that ever met Decky nos he was the most bubbly, happy, funny kid & he will always have a special place in so many of our hearts."

The GoFundMe page, set up to ease financial burden on the parents, has so far raised $21,292 AUD.

The school issued a statement following the incident.

"The staff immediately provided help when they noticed that Decklan was distressed and moved other students away from the immediate area," school Director Tegan Davis said.

Newsweek has reached out to Kaylah Hayward for comment.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC