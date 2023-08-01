Boy, 7, Dies After Choking on Sausage at School

A 7-year-old boy has died after he choked on a cocktail sausage during a break at school.

Decklan Hayward had been playing with his friends at the Orange school in New South Wales, Australia, on July 19, when the snack caused him to choke, according to a GoFundMe page.

As Hayward was laughing and playing with friends, the sausage got stuck in his throat, preventing a clear pathway for oxygen.

The GoFundMe page, created by Hayward's aunt, Kaylah Hayward, said that his mother had dropped him off at school that morning "like any normal day," until they received the "horrifying phone call."

A stock photo shows the back door of an ambulance. Paramedics arrived at a school to try to save a 7-year-old boy who chocked on a sausage. mirror-images/Getty

Staff at the school called paramedics, who tried desperately to save the boy's life, but after 20 minutes passed without oxygen, he went into cardiac arrest. He was airlifted to a hospital, where doctors found that he had suffered severe brain damage due to the lack of oxygen. Hayward was put on life support for eight days but showed no signs of getting better.

"It's time to let our son grow his wings and go with the angels," his parents said in a statement released to the media on July 28, after deciding they would take their son off life support, as reported by news outlet Noticias Caracoltv.

Choking is one of the leading causes of death and injury for children. In the U.S., about 140 children choke to death annually, according to the National Library of Medicine. Thousands of others need medical assistance for brain damage caused by choking.

Children tend to be more at risk of choking because their biting and swallow abilities are not fully developed.

"My Sister Katie & Robbie have had to make a decision that no parent should ever have to & that is to let Our boy grow his wings & go with the angels some time next week," the boy's aunt said on the GoFundMe page. "Anyone that ever met Decky nos he was the most bubbly, happy, funny kid & he will always have a special place in so many of our hearts."

The GoFundMe page, set up to ease financial burden on the parents, has so far raised $21,292 AUD.

The school issued a statement following the incident.

"The staff immediately provided help when they noticed that Decklan was distressed and moved other students away from the immediate area," school Director Tegan Davis said.

