Boy, 5, Dies as Tree Smashes Into Home

By
News Death Missouri Police Gofundme

A 5-year-old boy has died after a tree crashed into a house while he was inside, a Missouri official has said.

St. Louis County Police officers were alerted to reports a tree had fallen into a house at the 5200 block of Hamilton Avenue, in Jennings, while the boy was inside, at about 3:55 p.m. on Saturday, July 1.

Police confirmed the tree fell onto the back of the home where Robert Lawrence III's bedroom was located, according to CBS affiliate KMOV4. Officers and first responders tried to free the unconscious boy who was trapped under the tree, and it took several attempts to get him out. Lawrence, also known as RJ, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment but he was later pronounced dead, according to the network. A GoFundMe campaign said Lawrence would have celebrated his 6th birthday on July 17.

Stock image of a police car
A police car with its lights flashing in night streets. A tree fell into a child's bedroom in Missouri, killing the 5-year-old. Getty

Accidents and unintentional injuries are the leading cause of death for children aged between 5 and 9 in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The CDC added that, in 2021, there were 827 deaths as a result of accidents and unintentional injuries among children aged between 5 and 9. It added the total number of children between those ages in the U.S. that year was recorded as 20,291,548.

Following the death, the GoFundMe campaign was organized on behalf of Lawrence's family by councilwoman Nadia Quinn.

Quinn added: "Straight-line winds produced by a thunderstorm in Jennings, Missouri, caused several trees to break.

"One of those trees hit the house of RJ's family and completely demolished it. RJ was caught underneath and was unable to be rescued."

Quinn said it took 45 minutes for help to arrive and that a neighbor had to drive to the police station as the 911 dispatch was not available.

Missouri State Representative Yolanda Fountain-Henderson (D) shared images of the devastation on her Facebook page.

She added: "Please whisper a prayer, a mother have to bury her child. A tree crushed him."

Quinn said in the post that the Jennings council, its mayor, and Fountain-Henderson are assisting with a hotel stay.

The GoFundMe campaign has since raised an estimated $2,945 out of a target goal of $10,000.

Money used will go toward funds for food, clothing, transportation, and more, according to Quinn.

She added: "The family has lost everything. The roof of the home is a gaping hole and all material items are at a complete loss. Everything has been rained on and is inaccessible."

Newsweek has contacted St. Louis County police for comment via email.

Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
