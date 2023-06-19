Emotional Moment Boy Learns To Ride Bike Captured on CCTV Video

Heartwarming footage of the moment a boy rode his bike without training wheels for the first time has been posted online.

In a video shared with Newsweek by security camera company Ring, one customer captured their son Alister riding off on his bicycle with his delighted dad watching on.

The joyous clip was captured on a security camera outside the home of Justin and Alexis in Berryville, Virginia, and showcases a proud father-son moment between Justin and Alister.

Alister takes off on his bike. He could be heard crying out "dad!" as he took off down the road. Ring

In 2013, a YouGovAmerica poll of 1,196 U.S. adults found 6 percent of Americans don't know how to ride a bike. While that proportion may well have changed in the decade since, Alister should feel an immense sense of pride at having ticked this life goal off the list already.

Alexis is certainly proud of her son's achievements and the struggles with confidence that he had to overcome to get this far.

"We got the bike for Alister for Christmas 2021," Alexis told Ring. "He went from two training wheels to one training wheel in summer 2022, but got scared so then he stopped riding altogether."

Realizing that sometimes you have to take a step backwards in order to move forwards, Justin and Alexis put the second training wheel back on his bike and he resumed his riding.

Ultimately, Alexis said the "big motivator" for getting Alister riding his bike on just two wheels was seeing how quickly their neighbor's son, who is just a few months older, took to cycling.

That made him more determined than ever to learn how to ride his bicycle.

"He just learned to ride his bike without training wheels, so that really pushed Alister to get the hang of it," she said. "My husband decided to take the training wheels completely off that morning and poof...he took off!"

In the video, Alister can be seen pushing the bike along with his feet, before finally putting them on the pedals. As he cycles and begins to gather momentum he lets out a joyous cry of "dad!" at having finally nailed it.

"Good job, buddy!" his father replies from just off camera as Alister cycles off into the distance.

Here's hoping it's the first of many bike rides to come. Who knows? Maybe Justin or Alexis will join him next time out.

Cycling can be a fun leisure activity but it also has countless health benefits whether it's improving cardiovascular fitness, improving muscle strength or reducing body fat.

In 2017, the British Medical Journal published a study highlighting how cycling to work was associated with a lower risk of developing cardiovascular disease and also cancer.